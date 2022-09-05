ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

See These Amazing Images of Maine's Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years

I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous

You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?

In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
Here Are 12 Swimply Pools That You Can Rent in Massachusetts

Summer will soon be dwindling down, so now is the perfect time to take a much-needed swim in the relaxing waters of a swimming pool. Maybe you want to lay out on a floaty with some sunglasses and feel the sun's rays, or you may want to enjoy the good old fashioned backstroke. Afterwards, you can find a sunny nearby spot and stretch out, put on some sunglasses, and read a good book with a cold, refreshing beverage.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River

If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
Spirit Halloween is Now Open in Maine and Taking All My Money

When you think of a Halloween Store, I’m sure that one comes to mind every time. Yes, I’m talking about Spirit Halloween. Every year, Spirit Halloween pops into one of your old favorite store locations and prepares you for the spooky season. Some Spirit Halloween locations have been open for a month, however, Maine did not seem to take priority when it came to opening their doors.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
