Read full article on original website
Related
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts
So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years
I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous
You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?
In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
Here Are 12 Swimply Pools That You Can Rent in Massachusetts
Summer will soon be dwindling down, so now is the perfect time to take a much-needed swim in the relaxing waters of a swimming pool. Maybe you want to lay out on a floaty with some sunglasses and feel the sun's rays, or you may want to enjoy the good old fashioned backstroke. Afterwards, you can find a sunny nearby spot and stretch out, put on some sunglasses, and read a good book with a cold, refreshing beverage.
8 Places That You’d Think Would Be in Maine But Are Not
In this day and age, people expect a lot, whether that's being able to go to a store they are used to, or just getting what they want. Moving to Maine, I must admit there were things that I expected to see and go to, but was in for a rude awakening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20 Maine Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
Spirit Halloween is Now Open in Maine and Taking All My Money
When you think of a Halloween Store, I’m sure that one comes to mind every time. Yes, I’m talking about Spirit Halloween. Every year, Spirit Halloween pops into one of your old favorite store locations and prepares you for the spooky season. Some Spirit Halloween locations have been open for a month, however, Maine did not seem to take priority when it came to opening their doors.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall
Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
‘Jurassic World’ Star BD Wong Snaps a Selfie With a Fan in Maine
I haven’t seen the new Jurassic World movie yet, mostly because I don’t have the attention span for long movies but it is very high on my to-do list. Is it just me or does it seem like every new movie that comes out is more than two hours long?
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0