ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Storylines to follow in Alabama's matchup with Texas

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvtDk_0hioPMKZ00
Syndication: Montgomery

Now that Alabama has taken care of its Week 1 opponent, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide can now look ahead to its much anticipated Week 2 matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

Both Texas and the Tide handled business in Week 1 against inferior opponents and now the first true test for each team lies ahead this coming Saturday in Austin.

With all the connections between the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide there are plenty of storylines to follow as Alabama travels to take on the Longhorns but today we will look at five that I believe to be the most important.

Let’s roll!

Former Tide TE Jahleel Billingsley will not play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvwUU_0hioPMKZ00
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

One of the more polarising players of the past few seasons for the Tide is former Alabama tight end, now Texas Longhorn Jahleel Billingsley.

Billingsley will not be able to suit up against his former team due to the fact that he is currently serving a six-game suspension.

There might be an Agiye Hall sighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKBWD_0hioPMKZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another former member of the Crimson Tide who created a lot of drama while in Tuscaloosa is also now a Longhorn in wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Before the season started Hall was suspended “indefinitely” but the wideout dressed out for Texas’ season opener last weekend but did not record any stats. While his status remains uncertain, Hall could make his Longhorn debut against his former team.

Alabama will be Quinn Ewers' first test of his career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbOMj_0hioPMKZ00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying the fact that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is one of the most talented signal callers in college football. But the young gunslinger will be making just his second start when Alabama rolls into town.

Ewers played well in his college debut against Louisiana-Monroe and no disrespect to ULM, but Alabama is a much different animal. We’ll find out a lot about the young quarterback this Saturday.

Bijan Robinson is likely the best RB Alabama will face this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0c0A_0hioPMKZ00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is arguably the best running back in the entire country. It is also very likely that Robinson will be the best back that Alabama will face all season.

Robinson against Alabama’s front seven could be the biggest story of the game once it concludes.

Nick Saban vs. Steve Sarkisian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8Sw8_0hioPMKZ00
Syndication Montgomery

We all know how dominant coach Saban has been against his former assistants. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is now the next man up. Each coach is familiar with the other and I am sure the genius offensive mind of Sarkisian will throw everything he can at his former boss.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to preview Alabama’s matchup with the Texas Longhorns throughout the week.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy