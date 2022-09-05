ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

LeClaire City Council unanimously votes to accept $750K railroad merger deal

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The City of LeClaire has accepted its settlement from Canadian Pacific for agreeing to the railway merger, but for a lower amount than its neighbors. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the city council voted unanimously to accept a $750,000 settlement agreeing to the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Kansas City Southern Railway Company.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal semi crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

1 person killed after stepping into traffic on I-80

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Clinton, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
Clinton, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident

A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
WELLMAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Notebook#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Local 4 WHBF

U.S. 30 bridge closed for construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) between Clinton and Fulton will begin today, September 6. The bridge, located one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed for the duration of the work. Work will consist of repairing and painting the […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency During Approach To Dubuque

An American Airlines jet declared an emergency due to a possible bird strike as it approached Dubuque Regional Airport for a landing Sunday night. Flight 3904 from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Dubuque reported the strike about 9:45 p.m. According to Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport Director, the flight crew were on their final approach to runway three-six when they had a bird strike the window. The airliner circled the airport and then landed without incident. There were no injuries and no damage was found. The flight was among the last trips to Dubuque by American Airlines. The airport’s only commercial carrier is ending serving to Dubuque on Wednesday.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton County launches new website

Clinton County has launched its new and improved county government website. The new website will continue to use the same web address and can be accessed by clicking here. “Overall, it will be a big improvement to our website in regards to efficiencies, ease of finding information as well as accessibility,” said Clinton County IT […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a Precautionary boil water advisory for a large chunk of the city. During a scheduled inspection in the 400 block of Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. The tank was isolated following Iowa DNR requirements and has been taken for additional testing.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers

A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality

A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy