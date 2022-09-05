Read full article on original website
LeClaire City Council unanimously votes to accept $750K railroad merger deal
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The City of LeClaire has accepted its settlement from Canadian Pacific for agreeing to the railway merger, but for a lower amount than its neighbors. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the city council voted unanimously to accept a $750,000 settlement agreeing to the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Kansas City Southern Railway Company.
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
Muscatine allowing deer bow hunting on two city property sites this season
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The deer bow hunting season will once again be held in Muscatine within city limits on approved private property, but this year, some hunters will be able to hunt on two city-owned property sites. The season will begin on Sept. 17 and mark the 15th year...
If Elected Whiteside County Sheriff, Lewis said More Deputies on Patrol and School Security Would be Top Priorities
Mike Lewis is the Police Chief of Tampico and his department consists of himself and one other officer. However, Lewis has years of law enforcement experience and training he received in the military and while working for other departments. Lewis wants to be the next Whiteside County Sheriff. This past...
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
U.S. 30 bridge closed for construction
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) between Clinton and Fulton will begin today, September 6. The bridge, located one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed for the duration of the work. Work will consist of repairing and painting the […]
American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency During Approach To Dubuque
An American Airlines jet declared an emergency due to a possible bird strike as it approached Dubuque Regional Airport for a landing Sunday night. Flight 3904 from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Dubuque reported the strike about 9:45 p.m. According to Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport Director, the flight crew were on their final approach to runway three-six when they had a bird strike the window. The airliner circled the airport and then landed without incident. There were no injuries and no damage was found. The flight was among the last trips to Dubuque by American Airlines. The airport’s only commercial carrier is ending serving to Dubuque on Wednesday.
16-year-old injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday morning, suspect still at large
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old was sent to hospital after they were shot in the leg late Sunday morning, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue. In addition to the gunshots, witnesses also reported the involvement of a red car.
Quad City Driver’s Car Struck By Train While Looking At Cruise Liner
Yesterday afternoon, a car was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Davenport Iowa. The Viking Riverboat cruise ship had just docked for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.
Clinton County launches new website
Clinton County has launched its new and improved county government website. The new website will continue to use the same web address and can be accessed by clicking here. “Overall, it will be a big improvement to our website in regards to efficiencies, ease of finding information as well as accessibility,” said Clinton County IT […]
Muscatine's It Takes A Village Animal Rescue takes part in Adoption Weekend
Muscatine — Wednesday afternoon, It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resource and Best Friends Animal Society announced they are teaming up for another adoption campaign, Adoption Weekend, o encourage people to choose to adopt their next pet. Our local stray and feral cat population is out of control.",...
Former security guard in Dubuque accused of threatening to shoot his workplace
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former security guard in Dubuque is accused of threatening to shoot up his workplace. Police arrested Mark Krolick at his home last week. He faces a felony threat of terrorism charge. A criminal complaint shows Krolick worked as a security guard for Per Mar Security...
Precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory issued for large portion of Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a Precautionary boil water advisory for a large chunk of the city. During a scheduled inspection in the 400 block of Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. The tank was isolated following Iowa DNR requirements and has been taken for additional testing.
Biz Buzz Monday: Galena store offers collection of fossils, historic prints, maps
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese and kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other...
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality
A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
