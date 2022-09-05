Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cowbells allowed at Arizona Stadium 'as long as it doesn't affect play,' per report
Mississippi State travels to Arizona looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. And apparently, there will be a lot of Bulldogs fans making the trip. As always. Arizona AD Dave Heeke said that 41,000 tickets have been sold and that the university expects a large number of Mississippi State fans to make up the total attendance Saturday.
Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher
With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
Elijah Rushing, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, visiting in-state Arizona Wildcats this weekend
Less than a year after signing one of the nation's top-25 recruiting classes, the Arizona Wildcats opened their football season with a bang. Arizona registered a 38-20 victory over San Diego State, highlighted by the play of its newcomers - a four-touchdown passing performance from quarterback ...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations
Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Olson remains important figure to former players
Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
Everything Coach Jedd Fisch said about Mississippi State
Mississippi State football will make its first ever trip to the University of Arizona this coming weekend. The contest will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. It is a rarity for Arizona to play an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all time against programs from the SEC. Arizona's last match-up with an SEC foe took place in 2006 at LSU. The Wildcats lone win against a program from the SEC came in 1976 against Auburn.
KOLD-TV
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
realestatedaily-news.com
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
1 Man Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona state troopers, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Tucson. The officials stated that a pickup truck rolled over and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
arizonasuntimes.com
Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure
A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
67-Year-Old Paul Blackledge Killed In A Single Vehicle Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in Tucson on Friday. The wreck took place on Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
12news.com
Dog and his two hikers rescued from Romero Pass
TUCSON, Ariz. — A dog named Whiskey and his two hikers are home safely after being airlifted from Romero Pass by the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Search and Rescue teams. The trio had been suffering from heat exhaustion and were unable to walk out of the area on...
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
KOLD-TV
Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
Valley fever vaccine still years away
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
Arizona justice of the peace resolves allegations over gun incident
PHOENIX — An Arizona justice of the peace has resolved misconduct allegations with the state after he was accused of using extensive profanity and discharging a gun near a civilian. The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday it would not continue to pursue charges against Pima County Justice of...
