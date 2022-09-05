Mississippi State football will make its first ever trip to the University of Arizona this coming weekend. The contest will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. It is a rarity for Arizona to play an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all time against programs from the SEC. Arizona's last match-up with an SEC foe took place in 2006 at LSU. The Wildcats lone win against a program from the SEC came in 1976 against Auburn.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO