Tucson, AZ

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cowbells allowed at Arizona Stadium 'as long as it doesn't affect play,' per report

Mississippi State travels to Arizona looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. And apparently, there will be a lot of Bulldogs fans making the trip. As always. Arizona AD Dave Heeke said that 41,000 tickets have been sold and that the university expects a large number of Mississippi State fans to make up the total attendance Saturday.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher

With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations

Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Olson remains important figure to former players

Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Everything Coach Jedd Fisch said about Mississippi State

Mississippi State football will make its first ever trip to the University of Arizona this coming weekend. The contest will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. It is a rarity for Arizona to play an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all time against programs from the SEC. Arizona's last match-up with an SEC foe took place in 2006 at LSU. The Wildcats lone win against a program from the SEC came in 1976 against Auburn.
STARKVILLE, MS
KOLD-TV

Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme

Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Will Rogers
realestatedaily-news.com

September 2022 Tucson Rent Report

Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure

A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Dog and his two hikers rescued from Romero Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. — A dog named Whiskey and his two hikers are home safely after being airlifted from Romero Pass by the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Search and Rescue teams. The trio had been suffering from heat exhaustion and were unable to walk out of the area on...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Valley fever vaccine still years away

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week

It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
TUCSON, AZ
