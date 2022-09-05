High-quality human clinical trials needed to determine the benefits of CBD for heart disease patients

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
News-Medical.net
Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
