News-Medical.net
Cancer risk higher among children born after frozen-thawed embryo transfer
Globally, a considerable increase in the utilization of frozen-thawed embryo transfers (FETs) in in vitro fertilization has been observed. For instance, in the United States, the use of FET has doubled since 2015. Similar reports of increased FET rates have been reported in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe. The increase in the FET rate has been attributed to enhanced embryo survival rates and improved pregnancy/live birth rates after the transfer of thawed or vitrified blastocysts.
Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
