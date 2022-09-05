ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Verge

You can get a month of Disney Plus right now for $1.99

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the day you can stream Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder from the comfort of your home, you can do so while saving today. In honor of Disney Plus Day, the House of Mouse’s annual celebration of all things streaming-related, the company is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 instead of $7.99.
The Verge

New and returning customers can get $60 off a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription

We’ve got some good news for both Marvel and sports fans: you can save $60 while watching both Marvel’s new Thor: Love and Thunder and football this week as a part of Hulu’s latest sale. In honor of the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8th, Hulu is offering both new and returning customers a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $49.99 instead of $69.99 per month for three months.
The Verge

You can currently get a PlayStation 5 bundle from Sony without standing in line

Today, Sony’s giving those who have yet to land a PlayStation 5 another chance. Sony is once again selling the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99, which comes with the disc-based console and a digital code to download a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. But unlike Sony’s more recent restock events, you don’t need to enter an online queue to check out — just log in with your PlayStation Network and check out (seriously).
The Verge

A closer look at the beautiful sci-fi art behind Love, Death and Robots

Over the course of three seasons, the sci-fi anthology Love, Death and Robots has covered quite a bit of ground. There are episodes about drowned giants, cute robots exploring humanity’s post-apocalyptic remains, Moebius-inspired fever dreams, and a lot more. The animated shorts oscillate between realistically dark and gritty to disarmingly cute and colorful.
The Verge

Meta will reveal its new high-end VR headset on October 11th

Meta has announced that its Connect Conference will be livestreamed on October 11th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. In a post on the Oculus blog, the company says it’ll cover the progress it’s made on the metaverse and offer “a look at what’s to come in the near and far future.” The announcements can’t measure up to last year’s Connect, where the company changed its name from Facebook to Meta, but the company has said we’ll see information on the Horizon Worlds virtual reality app and hinted that the high-end “Project Cambria” headset will show up as well.
The Verge

New Xbox noise suppression will remove breathing, clicks, and music in party chats

If you have Xbox friends that like to breathe heavily into their microphones, blast loud music in the background, or click loudly on their controller, the new Xbox noise suppression feature is here to save you. Xbox Series X and S owners are getting an update today that has noise suppression during party chats to remove annoying clicks, background music, and breathing.
The Verge

Nintendo announces a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet-flavored Switch OLED

Seems like whenever a new flagship Nintendo game is about to release, it gets a special edition Switch to go with it. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no exception, as today, Nintendo has revealed the orange and grape-flavored OLED Switch that will accompany the release of the next major Pokémon title.
The Verge

Humble is bundling several great PC games for just $16

Humble is hosting an excellent bundle of PC games right now, straight from 2K Games’ vault. For your $16 contribution, you can get the big suite of games, including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, XCOM: Ultimate Collection, PGA Tour 2K21, BioShock: The Collection, and more. You can, of course, pay more if you want as well as customize how your pledge is split among Take-Two Interactive, Humble, and the Covenant House charity that provides care and services to youth experiencing houselessness and trafficked young people. This deal will end in about two weeks.
VIDEO GAMES

