How hugging can affect men and women
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's free and virtually guaranteed to make you feel better. In fact, it creates a biological benefit that doesn't cost a cent.We're talking about hugging.Turns out that hugging, while good for you, does not affect everyone the same way.In times of sadness, and in times of joy, we reach for an embrace."We thrive emotionally and physically from hugs," says psychologist Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.In fact, holding another close can be a game changer to our emotional well-being.Dr. Albers said there is a biological reaction to a hug."There is a release of oxytocin. That is...
Healthline
No Scientific Basis for the 'Lazy Stoner' Stereotype, Researchers Say
People who use cannabis are often stereotyped as “lazy” or “unmotivated.”. New research from the University of Cambridge shows that cannabis users are no less likely to be unmotivated or unable to enjoy life’s pleasures compared to non-users. Still, research on motivation levels among cannabis users...
earth.com
Emotional eating by teens is influenced by their parents
Although it is known that parents control the dietary choices of their children during early childhood, the increasing independence experienced during adolescence brings with it more freedom when it comes to food choices. This time of life also brings enormous physical and emotional changes in a young person, which is often associated with an increase in comfort eating, or eating as a means to relieve stress.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Being pregnant is tough enough, but with the added pressure of work, a shaky economy and the risks of Covid-19, it can seem overwhelming. But if it's possible, expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
Upworthy
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat
Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
I'm a trauma therapist who helps people who are being bullied by their partner's ex. Here's how I recommend couples move forward.
An ex-partner-turned-bully uses anger to avoid their hurt and vulnerability, therapist Monica Vermani said. She said ignoring them is the way to go.
Futurity
Language patterns reveal people’s hidden feelings about others
The language patterns a person uses in describing their feelings can reveal their true sentiments about other groups of people, researchers report. “There are times when people might lie about how they feel toward others for impression management concerns,” David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, says of the study.
Phys.org
Gender inequalities made women twice as likely to break lockdown laws, according to new report
Many women felt compelled to break lockdown laws, which banned meeting friends and family at home, due to caring responsibilities, a major new report has found. The report, by the University of York, found that women were nearly twice as likely than men to break laws prohibiting meeting with others indoors.
Nature.com
The mediating effect of parenting style on the relationship between first-born children's temperament and psychological adaptation
Chinese first-born children need to learn how to get along with their siblings after the implementation of the universal two-child policy in 2016. We investigated the relationships between temperament, parenting style, and psychological adjustment among firstborns. The current study employed a questionnaire survey conducted in four regions in China. A total of 524 Chinese two-child families participated in the study; the firstborns were between 3 and 8Â years old and their younger siblings were between 1Â month and 5Â years old. The results indicated that (1) children's temperament subscales were significantly related to parenting style subscales and psychological adaptation. Moreover, the parenting style subscales were significantly related to psychological adaptation, and (2) authoritarian parenting partially mediated the relationship between approach or withdrawal and psychological adjustment.
Single Mom Backed for Banning Friend Bringing 7-Year-Old to 'Adult Evening'
"I reiterated I'd prefer it to be an adult only evening and that I'd love her to be there and said I'd pay for the babysitter," the mom said.
Doomscrolling linked to poor physical and mental health, study finds
There’s no shortage of bad news in the media to “doomscroll”, from a global pandemic to the war in Ukraine and an impending climate crisis, but new research suggests the compulsive urge to surf the web can lead to poor mental and physical health outcomes. Doomscrolling is...
News-Medical.net
Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
MedicalXpress
Difficult birth stories can give people an appreciation for life
In the first study of its kind, researchers investigated the impact of stories around conception and birth and how they affect the individuals involved and their familial relationships. Previous research in this area has focused on the impact on the experience of difficult births and conceptions but not on how they were communicated to the child/adult.
PsyPost
Mistreatment at work predicts impulsive buying and mobile phone overuse, study finds
Can dealing with difficult customers actually cause self-destructive behaviors for employees after work hours? A study published in Applied Psychology suggests that service workers who are mistreated by customers may engage in behaviors such as impulsive buying and phone overuse. Being treated poorly by customers is something many people who...
MedicalXpress
Mothers' stress rollercoaster while pregnant linked to negative emotions in babies
Pregnant people who had bigger fluctuations in stress from one moment to the next—also called lability—had infants with more fear, sadness and distress at three months old than mothers with less stress variability, reports a new Northwestern University study that examined how a child's developmental trajectory begins even before birth.
Upworthy
People name 24 'red flags' that actually shouldn't be considered problematic
Reddit user MuchDuck kicked off an interesting discussion in the r/AskReddit community a couple of weeks ago when they posed this thought-provoking question to its 37 million members: "What is widely considered a red flag but actually is not?" Thousands of responses flooded in, with people taking the opportunity to clear the air on some behavioral traits and relationship and lifestyle choices that are widely demonized by society.
News-Medical.net
Cancer risk higher among children born after frozen-thawed embryo transfer
Globally, a considerable increase in the utilization of frozen-thawed embryo transfers (FETs) in in vitro fertilization has been observed. For instance, in the United States, the use of FET has doubled since 2015. Similar reports of increased FET rates have been reported in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe. The increase in the FET rate has been attributed to enhanced embryo survival rates and improved pregnancy/live birth rates after the transfer of thawed or vitrified blastocysts.
Phys.org
Study: Neighborhoods aren't made for childfree people or single parents
Over the last few years, the pandemic has forced most of us to stay home in our own neighborhoods. New research from Michigan State University found that for some groups of people, spending time in their neighborhoods is no block party. "We found that single parents are much less satisfied...
Mom Banning Sister From Babysitting for Breaking Screen-Time Rules Slammed
"What I don't understand is why she doesn't care about how screen time affects him," raged the mom in the now-viral Mumsnet post.
