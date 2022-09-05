ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Daily Mail

New York, you're so vain! The Big Apple tops list as most beauty-obsessed state in America with California coming in second and Alaska last, according to new study

New York is the most beauty-obsessed state in America, according to a new study carried out by StyleCraze. After examining Google Trends data, StyleCraze found that New Yorkers search terms like 'skincare', 'makeup' and 'hair care' significantly more than residents in other states. The study also found that Alaska, Montana...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

28 States With the Shortest Life Expectancies

For decades, life expectancy at birth in the United States was edging upwards along with that of much of the rest of the world. Typical healthy U.S. newborns had a good chance of living into their late 70s – women usually longer than men. However, a combination of social factors caused life expectancy at birth […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Texas roasted for paying more in taxes than California: ‘The Joke is On You’

Conventional wisdom in the US holds that while California is blessed with natural beauty and a plethora of cultural options, those seeking lower taxes should head for Texas.But over the last several weeks, a resurfaced 2018 graphic from the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has shown a number of social media users and news consumers that unless you are a member of the exclusive top one percent of income earners, taxes in Texas are actually higher than they are in California.According to the ITEP graphic, total state and local taxes as a percentage of family income is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

