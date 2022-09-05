Read full article on original website
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
What state has the longest life expectancy? See where yours ranks on this list.
Life expectancy dropped in 2020 in every U.S. state, mainly due to COVID-19 and was the lowest average in nearly two decades. Hawaii had the highest.
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
The Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income
The average Social Security benefit for retired workers is $1,548 per month. That comes out to $18,576 in annual benefits for a single person, or $37,152 per year for a couple -- about $31,500 less...
How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Wyoming Compares to Other States
The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the […]
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check
With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one...
The 7 most affordable U.S. states to retire—and none of them are Florida
If you want to make your money stretch after retiring, look no further than the Great Lakes state. Michigan ranks as the most affordable state to retire in 2022, according to a recent Bankrate analysis. This is due to a low cost of living and light tax burden for residents.
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Map shows the average life expectancy for people in each state
Hawaii had the highest average life expectancy of any state, and Mississippi had the lowest, according to the CDC report.
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
What state’s residents live the longest? New report ranks states by average life span
A new study from the National Center for Health Statistics breaks down the life expectancy by state across the U.S. and offers some interesting insight into the role your surroundings can play in your health. The results were compiled based on data from 2020 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
New York, you're so vain! The Big Apple tops list as most beauty-obsessed state in America with California coming in second and Alaska last, according to new study
New York is the most beauty-obsessed state in America, according to a new study carried out by StyleCraze. After examining Google Trends data, StyleCraze found that New Yorkers search terms like 'skincare', 'makeup' and 'hair care' significantly more than residents in other states. The study also found that Alaska, Montana...
Is it Legal to Bury a Dog or Cat in Your Yard in Kentucky & Indiana?
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
Average Retirement Age in Every State
Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...
28 States With the Shortest Life Expectancies
For decades, life expectancy at birth in the United States was edging upwards along with that of much of the rest of the world. Typical healthy U.S. newborns had a good chance of living into their late 70s – women usually longer than men. However, a combination of social factors caused life expectancy at birth […]
Texas roasted for paying more in taxes than California: ‘The Joke is On You’
Conventional wisdom in the US holds that while California is blessed with natural beauty and a plethora of cultural options, those seeking lower taxes should head for Texas.But over the last several weeks, a resurfaced 2018 graphic from the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has shown a number of social media users and news consumers that unless you are a member of the exclusive top one percent of income earners, taxes in Texas are actually higher than they are in California.According to the ITEP graphic, total state and local taxes as a percentage of family income is...
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
A Major Missouri City Is Named Best For College Graduates. Where Is It?
Going to college and graduating with a degree is still one of the biggest and proudest moments of my life. I know it made my parents very happy. For many college graduates, it is a sense of accomplishment and it signalizes the beginning of the rest of their lives. You hope to begin a career in your field and start living your own life.
