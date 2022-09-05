ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Juan Soto Booed On Monday Night: MLB World Reacts

San Diego Padres fans are apparently not a patient bunch. As relayed by San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, some Padres fans booed after Juan Soto flew out to end the sixth inning. Their displeasure was likely not solely directed at the summer's superstar acquisition. After dropping the last two games...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records

Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
MLB
People

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Pinstripe Alley

Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth

It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting second on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman hitting sixth in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Newman will operate second base after Tucupita Marcano was rested at home. In a matchup versus Taijuan Walker, our models project Newman to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy