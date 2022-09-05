ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
numberfire.com

Shea Langeliers sitting for Athletics on Thursday

Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers is not in the starting lineup for Thursday night's series opener against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. The Athletics appear to be giving Langeliers a breather after seven straight starts. Sean Murphy will catch for JP Sears and Stephen Vogt will work as the designated hitter. Dermis Garcia will start on first base and bat seventh.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson sitting for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hampson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Randal Grichuk starting in center field. Grichuk will bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Leadoff#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting sixth on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Charles Leblanc leading off for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Jon Berti returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy