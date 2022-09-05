Read full article on original website
Related
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WMUR.com
Hikers plead guilty to reckless conduct violations after June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park, officials say
LITTLETON, N.H. — Two hikers have been hit with violations and fines after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said they put rescue teams in danger. In June, the hikers reportedly wandered off trail in Franconia Notch State Park. One person called 911 saying he was in danger, but...
WMUR.com
1 dead in Plymouth incident
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Police released additional information Tuesday about a death that led Plymouth police, Plymouth State University police, New Hampshire State Police and Plymouth firefighters to respond. Officials responded before 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a despondent man. Police said officers spoke with witnesses and then...
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Plymouth man found shot to death at home 11 years ago; case still unsolved
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A Plymouth man was found shot to death at his home more than 10 years ago and no arrests have been made. Investigators said the body of John Labbe, 54, was found on Sept. 8, 2011, in a workshop on his property on Texas Hill Road.
Who Else Remembers Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?
I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta.
Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police arrested
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
laconiadailysun.com
Meet the Democratic Candidates in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH — Voters are invited to meet the Democratic candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library, 4 Holland St. You will get a chance to hear from them, ask questions and express your concerns. There are many changes in the legislative districts...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Greene man sued by town, facing thousands in fines for illegal junkyard and flea market
GREENE (WGME) - After issuing thousands of dollars in fines, the town of Greene is suing a man in town for an illegal junkyard and flea market. Since 2007, George Stanley has been cited three times for violating the town's junkyard and flea market ordinances. Now, for the second time,...
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
foxbangor.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
HERMON- A traffic stop in Hermon led to the seizure of more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. On August 24, a state trooper stopped Patrick Murico,29, of Lewiston for a traffic violation near mile marker 175 northbound in Hermon. After seeing several indicators of alleged criminal activity, the trooper went...
Comments / 0