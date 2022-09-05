ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Florida Accidents
Hernando, FL
Florida State
Brooksville, FL
Accidents
Florida Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tornado warning expires for Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox13news.com

5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says

TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he failed
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home

Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
TAMPA, FL

