Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Port Richey Police find 3 people living in stolen U-Haul van with 35 cats, 2 dogs
A man was arrested in Pasco County on Monday after deputies found he was driving a stolen U-Haul rental van carrying 35 cats.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Popular Lakeland restaurant shut down due to fire
A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.
Driver found dead after crashing into house in Hernando County
A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It was something from a movie': Neighbor details car crashing into Spring Hill home
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a house, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 57-year-old man from Port Richey was speeding west on Fulton Avenue just before noon when he somehow lost control of the car while turning, the agency's crash report reads.
fox13news.com
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
Tornado warning expires for Pasco County
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
fox13news.com
Pasco K-9's training with Coast Guard for helicopter deployments during search and rescue missions
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office is involved in a one of a kind multi-agency training program. The training sends K-9's high in the sky for specific search and rescue missions. The K-9 hoist training is done with the Coast Guard, and it's one of the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says
TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he failed
Multi-vehicle collision closes part of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park
A crash involving multiple vehicles and affecting traffic on northbound U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home
Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0