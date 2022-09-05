TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.

