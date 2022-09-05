Read full article on original website
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wore a blue NFC Pro Bowl hooded sweatshirt as he walked out of the locker room at team headquarters on Thursday. It was at once a reminder of how important he remains to the Saints’ offense, and the legal trouble that continues to loom over him. Kamara, who was arrested in Las Vegas last February because of his alleged role in the beating of a casino patron during Pro Bowl weekend, spoke with media on Thursday for the first time since. Kamara declined to speak about his case — in which he is charged with felony battery — other than when he said it is not distracting him from his commitments to his team, and won’t prevent him from joining the Saints in London for a game against Minnesota on Oct. 2.
NEW YORK (AP) — The injury-riddled New York Yankees placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation of his right second toe. LeMahieu had been dealing with the injury for several weeks but managed to play through the discomfort until recently, missing the first three games of New York’s series against Minnesota. Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the issue really began to impact LeMahieu during a three-game set at Boston from Aug. 12-14. One of New York’s most consistent hitters, the two-time batting champion was 0 for 12 last weekend in Tampa Bay and has scuffled at the plate since that weekend at Fenway Park, batting just .143 (10 for 70) with no extra-base hits over his last 18 games. “It’s just been sore and I think it’s just prevented him from really getting off his swing,” Boone said. “I talk about these guys, they’re like race cars. A little something’s off and it prevents you from being that race car.”
