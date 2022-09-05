Read full article on original website
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is Mitch Keller’s Wife? Meet Pittsburgh Pirates WAG Clancy Keller
Since the Pittsburgh Pirates called up Mitch Keller to the majors, the pitcher’s personal life has been the focus of MLB fans’ attention. Mitch Keller’s wife, Clancy Keller, has a very limited social media presence and remains low-key among MLB WAGs. It only intrigues Pirates fans even more, who want to know more about who she is. We deep-dive into her background in this Clancy Keller wiki.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
Hempfield, Latrobe football teams creating a buzz in Westmoreland County
The buzz around central Westmoreland County isn’t coming from honey bee hives. It’s the chatter from fans of the Hempfield and Latrobe football teams. The 2-0 start by each team has created a buzz as they prepare to face each other in a nonconference battle at 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Cirque du Soleil returning to Pittsburgh
It's been three years since Cirque du Soleil performers last appeared in Pittsburgh. That long wait is now over. Video above: Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil. Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" is coming to Pittsburgh in January. Corteo will run at PPG Paints Arena for five shows from Jan. 5 to 8.
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh, from Pierogi Fest and historic tours to a massive Steelers watch party
With Labor Day behind us, it’s time for Pittsburgh to dig into some fall activities like football and farm visits. September also kicks off RADical Days, a series of free events during September and October. Check out this list of things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region:
Rain cancels some Labor Day events
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A rainy forecast forced some Labor Day events to cancel. The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival announced it won't open for Labor Day because of the rain and "hazardous conditions." The festival is open Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 25. The car cruise scheduled at Deer Lakes was canceled, but the county said there are future car cruises planned.The Pirates-Mets game was rescheduled for a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The Pirates said it was the first game at PNC Park this season to be postponed. The Labor Day parade is still stepping off despite the rain, and President Joe Biden is expected in Pittsburgh later in the day. Most areas will see less than an inch of rain, but some will get more than an inch, and a few could even see 2 to 4 inches.
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The $3 Million Xtreme Tripler was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage at 1304 Federal Street. $3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Spend a day with the retired pool hustlers of East Liberty
The men who play pool in a back room at the Vintage Senior Services Center in East Liberty don’t have colorful nicknames like “Minnesota Fats” or “Cornbread Red” or “Wimpy” Lassiter. They have ordinary names like Ernie, George, Cecil, Dave, Bobby, Edgar and...
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best American Cities for Bar Hopping
You can get a drink just about anywhere, but the best drinking cities in America are a special breed. It takes certain characteristics for a city to be great for drinking, but luckily, America has plenty of them. I’ve traveled around and sampled bars, breweries, and clubs all over the...
Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
wtae.com
Labor Day closings, Pittsburgh parade, more holiday events
PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered. City of Pittsburgh garbage collection will be pushed back one day. Banks will be closed, as will PennDOT...
TV Talk: Heather Abraham leaves KDKA-TV morning anchor desk
After almost 12 years, KDKA-TV morning anchor Heather Abraham will leave the morning anchor desk. Abraham, who will continue to host KDKA’s “Pittsburgh Today Live,” said KDKA reporter Lindsay Ward, who joined the station in April 2019, will succeed her as morning anchor. The change, effective Sept....
wtae.com
Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade was back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
Comments / 0