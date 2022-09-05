Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Freed prisoner seeks compensation for tossed rape verdict
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades until his conviction for a 1979 rape was thrown out in 2018 is now fighting for compensation for being wrongfully convicted. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that attorneys for Malcolm Alexander took his argument for compensation to a state appeals court Thursday. Attorneys for Alexander, now age 62, say DNA from evidence collected at the rape scene matched neither the victim nor Alexander. But a state judge later ruled that Alexander wasn't eligible for money from the state innocence compensation fund because the evidence used to help free him didn't legally establish his "factual innocence.”
wcn247.com
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel asked the the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson is a Democrat who was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned.
wcn247.com
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters are struggling to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles. In the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire has scorched nearly 9 square miles and forced evacuations in Placer and El Dorado counties. Another dangerous blaze is burning timber near the Big Bear Lake resort region in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Two people were killed earlier this week as the apparently were trying to flee the Fairview Fire.
wcn247.com
Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms. The expansion comes under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments. It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere. Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in.
