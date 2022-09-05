Where Pennington fits into Clemson's offensive line entering the season

Where do things stand with one of Clemson’s promising young offensive lineman entering the season?

Dietrick Pennington wasn’t listed among the Tigers’ initial two-deep at guard, a notable development considering head coach Dabo Swinney has said in the past the redshirt freshman may have started at some point last season if Pennington hadn’t sustained a season-ending knee injury. Asked about Pennington’s omission from the two-deep heading into tonight’s season opener against Georgia Tech, Swinney cautioned to not put too much stock into the depth chart.

“I wouldn’t worry about all of that. He’s right there,” Swinney said. “That’s more of a reflection of what Bryn Tucker has done. Bryn Tucker is right there as far as being a starter for us. Mitchell Mayes. We’ve got that whole redshirt sophomore group that’s taken a big step.”

True freshman Blake Miller’s ascent to the top of the depth chart at right tackle has slid veteran Walker Parks inside for the time being. Sophomore Marcus Tate is getting the starting nod at left guard. Tucker and true freshman Collin Sadler are listed as their backups.

Meanwhile, Pennington, a four-star signee out of Memphis in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, is up to 360 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame. He returned to action during preseason camp after missing the spring recovering from his ACL surgery.

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said it’s not the physical aspect of the game where Pennington is lacking.

“He’s still got a ways to go mentally,” Streeter said. “Physically he’s doing some unbelievable things. He’s a big man and can move very, very well. So I think the next step for him is really just mentally not busting assignments and being more consistent in that area. But he’s a valuable piece though. He’s a guy that I feel like has a bright future.”

Swinney echoed Streeter’s sentiment.

“He’s going to be special, but menally just getting everything where he needs to be so he can really play fast like we need him to,” Swinney said. “And he missed all last year. Here he was coming, and we really felt like he had a chance to be a starter for us. And then all of a sudden, you’re shut down. And not only are you not playing and developing like you need to, now you’re coming off an ACL.

“He’s still just coming, but he’s progressing great.”

