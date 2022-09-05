Read full article on original website
WKRC
LPGA returns to Cincinnati after decades with Kroger Queen City Championship
MADEIRA, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ladies Professional Golf Association is in town for the first Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G. The event is being held at the Kenwood Country Club. Gates opened to the public Wednesday morning and the tournament runs through Sunday, September 11. Those who come...
WKRC
Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
WKRC
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
packinsider.com
Cincinnati Cancels Home-and-Home Series vs. NC State
News broke yesterday that Cincinnati is cancelling their home-and-home football series with NC State, that would have had them play in Raleigh next year, and in Cincinnati in 2029. The cancellation is due to the fact that Cincinnati is joining the Big 12. Apparently Marshall is a possible replacement for Cincinnati.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati's Last Mile expands direct distribution efforts with free market
CINCINNATI — With growing awareness surrounding food waste in the United States, food rescue nonprofits have sought to serve as an intuitive solution. Instead of food rotting on the shelves at grocery stores or getting tossed prematurely, groups like Cincinnati’s Last Mile pick that food up before it expires and deliver it to organizations that can get in the hands of people in need as quickly as possible.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
Fox 19
Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police. The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m. A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
WKRC
Jewish Federation of Cincinnati raises money to renovate North College Hill park
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A park named for the founder of Hebrew Union College got an upgrade. The Isaac Wise Memorial Park on Goodman Avenue in North College Hill was showing its age, so the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati raised money to renovate it. Construction began in August and the park was rededicated over the holiday weekend.
thexunewswire.com
4229 Langland Street,
4229 Langland St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **Move-in Special** - **Full Deposit of $1695, and $1000 off rent for the first month**. Apply today for our 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home has a new roof, updated flooring, an updated electrical, and plumbing system, an eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, cabinets, range hood, and disposal. This is also a family room, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, and a basement! Outside you'll find a rear patio, a nice sized yard perfect for entertaining, and street parking! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
WKRC
Volunteers needed for Harvest Home Fair this weekend
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio takes place this weekend, and organizers are still looking for volunteers to work some of the booths. The Harvest Home Fair begins with the annual parade through Cheviot that ends in Harvest Home Park Thursday. The parade steps off at 6 p.m.
WKRC
WWII sailor's letters found at Northern Kentucky Goodwill store
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A box donated to a local Goodwill store contained letters written by a Navy seaman during World War II. Those with Goodwill wonder if family members would like these back. The letters were written from R. A. Ballantine, Jr. to Miss Elizabeth Smith who was living...
moversmakers.org
Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal
Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
WKRC
5 surprising health benefits of spas and hot tubs
If you're looking to add a little more relaxation, health, and fun to your home, investing in a spa or hot tub could be the perfect solution for you and your family. Spas and hot tubs have a surprising, long list of health benefits, including stress relief, physical well-being benefits, and a long soak can even help fight insomnia. As one of the nation's largest spa retailers for more than 50 years, Watson's of Cincinnati can educate you on everything you need to know about spas, spa maintenance, and even the benefits of owning one. With all the nation's top brands under one roof, you can trust Watson's to help you choose the right spa or hot tub for your family.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
Fox 19
EB Ronald Reagan Hwy briefly closed at Blue Rock Road due to wrong-way driver
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early Wednesday after Colerain Township police pulled over a driver traveling the wrong way. It happened just after 4 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police called for an ambulance to...
Teen hits 113 mph during nearly 50-mile chase in southwest Ohio, reports say
MONROE, Ohio — An 18-year-old male clocked going 113 mph led State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase covering nearly 50 miles, finally ending when he ditched the vehicle and attempted to run from troopers, reports say. The patrol tells WXIX Channel 19 that a trooper spotted the 2016...
