ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New Panthers offense creates some unknowns for Browns

By Brad Ward
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCpip_0hioMhzj00

After what has felt like the longest NFL offseason since I have been alive, we have finally reached game week. The best thing about game week is that we can turn our attention toward football. The Cleveland Browns have not won a season opener since 2004 and they have a distressing 1-21-1 record since their return to the NFL in 1999.

It is safe to say that the 2022 opener looms rather large for a multitude of reasons.

One aspect of the game that leaves the Browns at a potential disadvantage is the Carolina Panthers offense being somewhat of an unknown. During the offseason, they hired Ben McAdoo as their new Offensive Coordinator and then traded for QB Baker Mayfield. This is one of those instances where there isn’t a lot for the Browns to reference when attempting to get a feel for what a McAdoo/Mayfield offense will look like.

The Browns know Mayfield well and during his time in Cleveland, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski did a good job of making things as easy as possible for the young quarterback.

Stefanski used an under-center, run-the-ball, play-action structure with Mayfield. The heavier personnel, tight formations, and elite run game he deployed aided in limiting Mayfield’s workload and playing to his strengths.

In 2020 and 2021, the Browns ranked bottom-five in single-back formations while also ranking bottom-three in plays with at least three receivers, staying in the low 40% range in both years.

Furthermore, The Browns ranked 32nd and 29th in 2020 and 2021, respectively, in passing rate while ahead in games, as well as top-six in run rate on first down. These aspects of Stefanski’s offense helped get the most out of Mayfield while alleviating complex progressions, pocket management and a high volume of passing.

McAdoo’s past offensive style is dissimilar to Stefanski’s starting with personnel disposition. In three of his four seasons as the Giants offensive coordinator or head coach, McAdoo’s offense used three-plus receivers on at least 80% of snaps and even led the league in 2016 at 94%. In 2017, that figure fell to 62% most likely to a rash of injuries to his wide receiver room.

McAdoo has shown the propensity to work from the shotgun, spread things out, and attack the short to intermediate areas of the field. McAdoo also hasn’t been known to use play-action much. From 2015 to 2017, McAdoo’s play-action rates were 17% (23rd), 15% (29th), and 21% (21st). His offenses have relied on the quarterback’s ability to be good in the true dropback pass game. This is distinctly different than Stefanski’s system.

So, what will the 2022 Panthers offense look like? A couple of things could be happening here. McAdoo could deploy an offense that looks nothing like what he has run in the past or they may lean on Mayfield to be a considerably better drop-back passer than he has shown thus far in his career.

The answer likely lies somewhere in the middle. McAdoo will certainly modify things to help his new quarterback, but it is unlikely he will morph two very different styles into an offense that entirely accommodates Mayfield. McAdoo comes from the Mike McCarthy coaching tree and ran a similar variation of McCarthy’s offense during his time in New York.

So, it’s true, the Browns don’t know what to expect from the Panthers offense on Sunday, but history suggests they should expect a similar variation of the offense McAdoo ran in New York. It’s not common for an NFL coach to adopt a new offense and it’s a whole different thing to install, execute and call said offense after acquiring your starting quarterback just before training camp.

Certainly, they will do what they can to make it work to Mayfield’s strengths, but at a base level they should expect the same philosophies McAdoo has lived by in the past.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 former Green Bay Packers excited for first game against them

The Minnesota Vikings have made a habit of bringing in former Green Bay Packers and this team is no different. The Minnesota Vikings have had some high-profile signings in the past. While Brett Favre is obviously the biggest of them all, the Vikings have also signed Greg Jennings and Ryan Longwell who both played major roles on the Vikings during their time with the franchise.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Panthers#American Football#Carolina#Offensive Coordinator#Qb#Mcadoo Mayfield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Joe Burrow slots in The Ringer's 2022 QB Rankings

Where Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sits compared to the rest of the NFL’s passers is one of the more interesting conversations around the position. Burrow, after all, just led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and was notably improved last season in key areas. But detractors will point to things like a reliance on Ja’Marr Chase, etc., to spice up the debate.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear teal jerseys with white pants for a Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders, the team revealed Wednesday. Last season, the Jaguars wore their teal-over-white combo in three games and won twice. The only other win during the team’s 3-14 season came when the Jaguars wore black-on-black during a win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario

Rebuilding in the NBA is a long process. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were the Curry-era Golden State Warriors. If your team is at the bottom of the NBA standings, you should afford them some patience. Look at the development of your young players before thinking about the team’s win/loss record. In due time, they’ll likely get back to playing meaningful basketball.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions shuffle the practice squad OL, sign Ross Pierschbacher

Darrin Paulo’s latest stint with the Detroit Lions didn’t even last 24 hours. Signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, Paulo was released by the Lions on Thursday. In his place comes free agent lineman Ross Pierschbacher. The 27-year-old was with the New York Jets over the summer but did not make that team’s final roster. Pierschbacher was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama, selected by what is now the Washington Commanders organization.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy