ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns make 4 moves: Confirm two signings, waive two

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QspH_0hioM9GO00

The Cleveland Browns had a busy weekend with moves just becoming official on Monday through the NFL’s official transaction document.

Two moves discussed over the weekend became official as the team signed OL Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James to the 53-man roster. James and Haeg both visited with the team earlier in the week.

Haeg gives the team some depth at tackle with Jack Conklin recovering from his major knee injury last year. James gives the Browns a third tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

Brad Stainbrook of The OBR had the initial report on James’ signing on Friday.

To make room for Haeg and James, Cleveland released OL Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

Forbes was the team’s sixth-round draft pick in 2019. He’s only played in three games with the Browns since being drafted.

Kunaszyk was added to the training camp roster late but was an important part of special teams leading to him making the initial 53-man roster.

Both Forbes and Kunaszyk could be brought back on the team’s practice squad if they clear waivers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
FanSided

Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
Person
Jesse James
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet

The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear teal jerseys with white pants for a Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders, the team revealed Wednesday. Last season, the Jaguars wore their teal-over-white combo in three games and won twice. The only other win during the team’s 3-14 season came when the Jaguars wore black-on-black during a win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquiski Tartt not particularly interested in returning to 49ers

A reunion between the 49ers and their former strong safety Jaquiski Tartt doesn’t appear to be in the cards. While San Francisco could perhaps use some additional safety depth with starting strong free safety Jimmie Ward sidelined by a hamstring injury, the club hasn’t expressed much interest in bringing him back. Tartt’s lack of interest is reciprocated.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy