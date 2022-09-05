The truth is in the facts and the Lima Chapter of the NAACP will be asking for the documents. Reverend Ron Fails and others from the NAACP gathered outside the Allen County Children Services building asking why two fathers have not been reunited with their children. The dads say they have finished all the class work and other requirements the agency asks them to do and they are still waiting to be with their kids. Both say the children were placed in foster care because of the actions of their mothers. Each father has been active in the programs to be reunited with their child but believes there is some discrimination in the process.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO