Troy, OH

WDTN

UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
DAYTON, OH
Banana 101.5

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
Ohio State
Ohio Entertainment
Troy, OH
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Chapter of NAACP raises concerns with Allen County Children Services

The truth is in the facts and the Lima Chapter of the NAACP will be asking for the documents. Reverend Ron Fails and others from the NAACP gathered outside the Allen County Children Services building asking why two fathers have not been reunited with their children. The dads say they have finished all the class work and other requirements the agency asks them to do and they are still waiting to be with their kids. Both say the children were placed in foster care because of the actions of their mothers. Each father has been active in the programs to be reunited with their child but believes there is some discrimination in the process.
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows

PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
PIQUA, OH
livingnewdeal.org

Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell – Dayton OH

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell was built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Dayton OH. Plaque on the structure credits WPA. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 101 East Helena Street. Dayton, OH 45405. Coordinates:...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Darke County fugitives back in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County and arrested in Florida have been extradited back to Ohio. 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Baker and Fletcher were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
URBANA, OH
Sidney Daily News

A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney

SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend

The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
DAYTON, OH

