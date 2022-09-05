Read full article on original website
Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival
Archer’s Tavern, an American-style restaurant and bar with two locations in the Dayton area, is bringing home not one but three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant took an 11-person team to Buffalo to see how their sauces stacked...
UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings
Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
UD students ‘unsettled’ after multiple safety alerts sent out
"I was really kind of unsettled just because of how it is only to the third week and how like there's already been an overwhelming amount of emails that have been sent out," UD Junior Anjali Katyal said.
Lima Chapter of NAACP raises concerns with Allen County Children Services
The truth is in the facts and the Lima Chapter of the NAACP will be asking for the documents. Reverend Ron Fails and others from the NAACP gathered outside the Allen County Children Services building asking why two fathers have not been reunited with their children. The dads say they have finished all the class work and other requirements the agency asks them to do and they are still waiting to be with their kids. Both say the children were placed in foster care because of the actions of their mothers. Each father has been active in the programs to be reunited with their child but believes there is some discrimination in the process.
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell – Dayton OH
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell was built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Dayton OH. Plaque on the structure credits WPA. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 101 East Helena Street. Dayton, OH 45405. Coordinates:...
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
Middletown's Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park Opens with Micro-Wrestling Match This Weekend
Land of Illusion boasts six different haunted attractions, "guaranteeing you a different fright each night."
Darke County fugitives back in Ohio
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County and arrested in Florida have been extradited back to Ohio. 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Baker and Fletcher were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
Ronnie Bowers, Kettering teen shot to death in act of random violence, is remembered at vigil
KETTERING — Oak Park in Kettering is where Jessica Combs wants her son, Ronnie Bowers, to never be forgotten. A few dozen people joined his family Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the 16-year-old Kettering Fairmont High School student who was gunned down after leaving AlterFest in Kettering in 2016.
WATCH: Whaley announces plan for Ohio jobs
According to a release, Whaley will run a campaign based on workers’ rights. The release stated that she plans to ensure that, for Ohio families, one good job should be enough to provide financially.
‘Send a message to Washington;’ Delphi retirees rally in Dayton to regain lost pensions
DAYTON — Delphi Salaried Retirees gathered for a “call to action” in Dayton Wednesday for the Senate to support legislation that would restore their full pensions. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell reported that 300 retirees attended the rally at the Sinclair Conference Center. When General Motors...
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend
The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
