Keion Crossen doesn't believe Patriots' travel plans will help vs. Dolphins

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
While the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots aren’t scheduled to go head-to-head until Sunday afternoon, Bill Belichick’s team is heading to Florida on Tuesday, so his team can get accustomed to the heat and humidity that will be a factor at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami has been a difficult place for the Patriots to play, even during the Tom Brady years, as they are 9-13 in Miami Gardens since Belichick took over in 2000.

While the Patriots are traveling early to hopefully adjust, Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen posted on his Instagram story that he doesn’t think that will help them when it comes down to the matchup on Sunday.

Weather is an ever-changing science, but at this point, the forecast for Sunday looks to be a hot, wet day, as it’s expected to be 90 degrees and rainy around kickoff.

This offseason, Miami’s offense has gotten immeasurably faster, and they’ve talked about wanting these games to be a track meet. They’re going to use that speed to their advantage. While it’s smart for New England to come down to Florida early, practicing down here won’t prepare them for the speed that they’ll have to keep up with in the heat and humidity.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear teal jerseys with white pants for a Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders, the team revealed Wednesday. Last season, the Jaguars wore their teal-over-white combo in three games and won twice. The only other win during the team’s 3-14 season came when the Jaguars wore black-on-black during a win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Throwback Thursday: Miami Dolphins run wild as Patriots falter in Miami

The New England Patriots had their hands full the last time they played the Miami Dolphins. They lost by a 33-24 score in a game that the Dolphins put away early. The game started off with a touchdown catch from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle. The touchdown ended a drive that tested the Patriots defense early. The drive itself took 13 plays and 7:26 off the clock. Miami made it clear that they were going to play the game on their terms, and it was something the New England defense struggled with the entire game.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

