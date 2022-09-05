ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one injured. A male victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Officials said the victim and witnesses were unable to provide suspect information. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTAL

85-year-old identified as driver in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup. The truck failed to stop at the scene of the crash and, officials said it continued traveling south.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing

Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Suspect in fatal MLK shooting caught while riding in stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June. Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
SHREVEPORT, LA

