NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup. The truck failed to stop at the scene of the crash and, officials said it continued traveling south.

