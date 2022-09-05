Read full article on original website
1 injured after shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one injured. A male victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Officials said the victim and witnesses were unable to provide suspect information. […]
KTAL
85-year-old identified as driver in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup. The truck failed to stop at the scene of the crash and, officials said it continued traveling south.
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
cw39.com
Officials say girlfriend helped East Texas inmate escape, both considered armed and dangerous
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape. Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at the sheriff’s office in Crockett around 2 a.m. wearing gray pants...
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
KLTV
Terminated Angelina County road engineer alleges improper grand jury session
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County judge said he will set a hearing date to address a motion to dismiss an indictment against a former Angelina County unit road engineer accused of falsifying an employee’s time sheet. A motion to quash the indictment was filed on Sept. 2...
KLTV
Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
Palestine man dead after car collides with freightliner on Highway 79
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old Palestine man has died following a head-on crash with a freightliner truck towing a trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near Neches, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast on the highway around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed […]
kjas.com
DPS...Driver and truck said to be involved in weekend hit and run in Nacogdoches has been found
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a vehicle and it's driver thought to have been involved in a Sunday afternoon hit and run that left a 4 year old girl injured in Nacogdoches County has been found. Officers say the 2009 Chevrolet pick up and it's driver, 85 year...
KLTV
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
KLTV
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
KLTV
Traffic Alert: Vehicle rollover has traffic blocked on Longview’s McCann Road
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Officers are working a rollover accident in the 2900 block of McCann Rd between Magnolia and Lismore Ln. Northbound traffic is currently being diverted. If possible, please avoid this area.
KTBS
Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
KTAL
Suspect in fatal MLK shooting caught while riding in stolen car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June. Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
KTAL
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
