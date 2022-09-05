Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens
With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy’s latest Michael Gallup injury update will fire up Dak Prescott
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys WR room is running thin nowadays with Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury. But on Wednesday, he took a massive step in the right direction, practicing for the first time since January. Head coach Mike McCarthy was very impressed with how the wideout looked, too. Via Michael Gehlken:
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not go into detail about his rumored “fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he did confess about the struggles he’s facing when it comes to balancing family and football. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up on his responsibility as a parent […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation
Baker Mayfield has locked himself in as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback. And he clearly has the support of the locker room. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers during the offseason. Since leaving the Browns, Mayfield has been on the receiving end […] The post Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as […] The post ‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
It feels like anything could happen with the Dallas Cowboys this season. They’ve got enough top-end talent to compete with just about anyone. They’ve also got a patchwork offensive line, one singular wide receiver on the active roster with an NFL touchdown on his record, and a kicker they’ve already fired once in the past. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can retain their NFC East crown or even their playoff viability this year. At the starting line of what feels like one of the Cowboys’ most unpredictable seasons in years, here are four bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Von Miller won’t exactly make Broncos fans happy with latest take on Bills Mafia
To say Von Miller is excited to suit up for the Buffalo Bills would be a massive understatement. Just watch his message to Bills Mafia in a hype video ahead of their Week 1 matchup against his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. But his latest words may sting a bit for some Denver Broncos fans.
Brian Kelly gets major shade thrown at him after calling out late reporters
Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1
The Carolina Panthers had a late addition to their Week 1 injury report, as superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a shin issue. Via Field Yates, the Panthers star was added to Thursday’s injury report despite being a full participant in practice. The Panthers have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on […] The post Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will square off in the long-anticipated NFL season opener on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below. Buffalo is coming off an exciting season where they went 11-6, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers will lean heavily upon Najee Harris this year, but ultimately, the second-year running back will not be the team’s X-factor in the 2022 NFL season. Despite his clear role as the lead running back and the high expectations surrounding Harris, there’s another player who will prove more critical to the Steelers’ success […] The post Steelers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Najee Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The determining factor’: Brett Favre reveals key to Super Bowl success for Packers — and it’s not Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers had an MVP season in 2021, but that was not enough for the Green Bay Packers to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. Instead, they wasted yet another sparkling season from the future Hall of Famer quarterback by getting bounced out early in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Speaking of Hall of Fame, Brett Favre believes that the key to Super Bowl success for Green Bay is on the defensive side of the ball.
49ers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers are now just days away from opening their 2022 NFL season vs. the Chicago Bears. The team that was just minutes away from a Super Bowl trip at the end of last season made plenty of changes this offseason that they hope will help get them over the hump in 2022 and back to the Big Game. While most will focus on new quarterback Trey Lance as the 49ers’ X-factor this year, the player who could make the difference between playing and sitting at home on February 12, 2023, is actually wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will square off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, meaning Baker Mayfield will be pitted up against his former team. Ahead of the matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb was asked about what he expects in a matchup with his old quarterback. Chubb didn’t mince words, giving […] The post Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
