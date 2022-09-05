ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Advance Its Digital Goals#The Central Bank#Accenture#Sama
blockchain.news

Digital Assets Should be Regulated as Part of Banking Industry: Ex-Regulator

Experts in the financial industry are advocating for digital currency innovation and activities to be subsumed into the banking industry, a move that will let regulators permit their overall growth. At the Bank Policy Institute annual conference in New York on Tuesday, Gene Ludwig, an executive with Chain Bridge Partners,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

New Fed banking chief targeting crypto and climate change as top priorities

Fed Governor Michael Barr, whose title of vice chair for supervision gives him broad powers over the nation's banks, gave his first policy speech since being confirmed by the Senate. He pushed for action on stablecoins, climate change preparations and both the safety and fairness of the finance industry. Barr...
ECONOMY
u.today

Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada

Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Russia reconsiders stance on use of digital assets after past prohibitions

Russia’s central bank appears to soften its stance on its citizens’ use of virtual currencies for cross-border payments. The Bank of Russia stated that it was necessary to consider digital assets for cross-border payments, given the current geopolitical conditions in the region. Russia has been embroiled in military...
ECONOMY
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Crypto could pose ‘major’ risk to S.Korea’s financial stability, think tank says

South Korea’s booming crypto scene could someday threaten the country’s financial well-being due to the industry’s growing ties with traditional finance, according to a report by the Korea Institute of Finance. The Seoul-based independent research institute said the crypto sector currently had “minimal” influence on the country’s...
WORLD
blockworks.co

Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts

$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Coinbase bankrolls Tornado Cash users’ lawsuit; Terra Classic makes 1,900% comeback led by community

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 8 includes Coinbase financing the lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over Tornado Cash, Terra Classic’s community-led revival and an attack on the New Free DAO protocol. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Despite European Central Bank’s (ECB) announcement regarding the 75 basis point...
MARKETS
Fortune

El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment ‘resembles’ a government digital currency, says ex–central banker

Former Ecuadoran central bank director Andrés Arauz advocates for privacy-minded digital currencies. Andrés Arauz doesn’t fit the bill of a typical former central bank director. Just 37 years old, the Ecuadoran economist and politician is a member of the left-wing Progressive International party and recently joined the privacy infrastructure company Nym as a special adviser—returning to the private sector after coming within a few hundred thousand votes of the Ecuadoran presidency in 2021.
WORLD
CoinDesk

Andrew Yang Is Raising $1.5M for a Company That Plans to Reward Volunteers With Crypto

Former U.S. presidential candidate and cryptocurrency proponent Andrew Yang has a new project in the works that will use crypto to incentivize charitable work. A new filing registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday listed Yang and his former presidential campaign manager Zach Graumann among the directors and executive officers for a company called Samarity Inc.
BUSINESS

