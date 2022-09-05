Read full article on original website
Related
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
blockchain.news
Digital Assets Should be Regulated as Part of Banking Industry: Ex-Regulator
Experts in the financial industry are advocating for digital currency innovation and activities to be subsumed into the banking industry, a move that will let regulators permit their overall growth. At the Bank Policy Institute annual conference in New York on Tuesday, Gene Ludwig, an executive with Chain Bridge Partners,...
CNBC
New Fed banking chief targeting crypto and climate change as top priorities
Fed Governor Michael Barr, whose title of vice chair for supervision gives him broad powers over the nation's banks, gave his first policy speech since being confirmed by the Senate. He pushed for action on stablecoins, climate change preparations and both the safety and fairness of the finance industry. Barr...
u.today
Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada
Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
investing.com
India’s Finance Minister Meets IMF Chief To Discuss Globally Coordinated Approach To Crypto
The Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva in Delhi to discuss the significance of the regulation of crypto assets and the need to have a globally coordinated, synchronised approach to the issue. According to the Times of India, the finance minister urged that...
coingeek.com
Russia reconsiders stance on use of digital assets after past prohibitions
Russia’s central bank appears to soften its stance on its citizens’ use of virtual currencies for cross-border payments. The Bank of Russia stated that it was necessary to consider digital assets for cross-border payments, given the current geopolitical conditions in the region. Russia has been embroiled in military...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
blockchain.news
Russia Collaborates With Other Countries to Setup Stablecoin Cross-border Clearing Platform
Russia is working with several countries to establish clearing platforms for cross-border settlements of stablecoins, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday, according to the state-backed TASS news agency. Typically, a stablecoin is backed by a reserve of fiat money or a basket of fiat money. The reserves that...
forkast.news
Crypto could pose ‘major’ risk to S.Korea’s financial stability, think tank says
South Korea’s booming crypto scene could someday threaten the country’s financial well-being due to the industry’s growing ties with traditional finance, according to a report by the Korea Institute of Finance. The Seoul-based independent research institute said the crypto sector currently had “minimal” influence on the country’s...
blockworks.co
Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts
$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
cryptoglobe.com
Cosmos ($ATOM) Price Could Nearly Double if a Crypto Market Rally Is Ignited, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that Cosmos ($ATOM) could see its price nearly double if a cryptocurrency market rally is ignited by Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade, which will see the network transition from its current Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism into a Proof-of-Stake consensus. According to the host of Coin...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Coinbase bankrolls Tornado Cash users’ lawsuit; Terra Classic makes 1,900% comeback led by community
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 8 includes Coinbase financing the lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over Tornado Cash, Terra Classic’s community-led revival and an attack on the New Free DAO protocol. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Despite European Central Bank’s (ECB) announcement regarding the 75 basis point...
El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment ‘resembles’ a government digital currency, says ex–central banker
Former Ecuadoran central bank director Andrés Arauz advocates for privacy-minded digital currencies. Andrés Arauz doesn’t fit the bill of a typical former central bank director. Just 37 years old, the Ecuadoran economist and politician is a member of the left-wing Progressive International party and recently joined the privacy infrastructure company Nym as a special adviser—returning to the private sector after coming within a few hundred thousand votes of the Ecuadoran presidency in 2021.
CoinDesk
Andrew Yang Is Raising $1.5M for a Company That Plans to Reward Volunteers With Crypto
Former U.S. presidential candidate and cryptocurrency proponent Andrew Yang has a new project in the works that will use crypto to incentivize charitable work. A new filing registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday listed Yang and his former presidential campaign manager Zach Graumann among the directors and executive officers for a company called Samarity Inc.
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Bitcoin’s Correlation With Other Tokens Will Weaken as Its Dominance Declines
Bitcoin (BTC) is underperforming its rivals despite a worsening macroeconomic and political environment, which the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value is said to be a hedge against, investment firm Bernstein wrote in a research report Tuesday. Despite surging inflation, war in Ukraine, concerns of a recession and volatile...
Comments / 0