greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center and 339 New York Ave. in Huntington, where Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks had previously operated.
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
hypebeast.com
Telfar Is Selling Its Shopping Bags in All Sizes and Colors in Massive One-Day Event
Fans of Telfar can get their hands on any size and shape of the brand’s iconic shopping bag during its upcoming one-day takeover. The brand will host the major sale at the Rainbow Shop in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday, September 11, announcing on Instagram that “thousands and thousands” of the shopping bags will be available. Customers can begin lining up at 3 p.m. and buy any size bag they prefer while in the queue, although one customer is limited to purchasing only five bags each. Doors will open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where customers can then grab the color they want. Telfar also noted that the TELFAR TV hosts will be present and filming the event, and that only major credit and debit cards are accepted; no cash.
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
greaterlongisland.com
Irish Day by the Bay, a halfway to St. Paddy’s Day party, returns to Bay Shore this month
The Bay Shore Restaurant Committee is set to host its second annual Irish Day by the Bay event on Saturday, Sept. 17. “It’s a halfway to St Patrick’s Day celebration,” Mike McElwee of the committee explained. “It’s a celebration of Irish heritage, marking the fact that it is halfway to (March 17).”
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
New Yorkers Have More Than One Reason To Be Excited About This New Krispy Kreme Location
New York City's flagship Krispy Kreme outpost in Time Square (1601 Broadway, at West 48th Street) pulls plenty of people in each day. Its draws include a walk-up window that never closes, a glaze waterfall, a state-of-the-art kitchen and line that can produce nearly 400 doughnuts an hour, and a ginormous "Hot Now'" light that glows red when fresh batches of sticky-sweet Original Glazed doughnuts are ready for enjoyment (per Eater).
untappedcities.com
The Top 14 Secrets of College Point, Queens
College Point is a diverse neighborhood in northern Queens, located north of Flushing and west of Whitestone. The neighborhood is often considered one of the most isolated in the borough because of the Whitestone Expressway and the lack of subway service nearby. The area was mostly rural until the mid-1850s when rubber factories and other industrial operations moved into the area. Many historic properties from the late 1800s still stand along or near College Point Boulevard, including the old Haefele’s Hotel from 1880. The neighborhood was even a resort town for a few decades, though much of College Point‘s waterfront property is now rather industrial. Today, the area is quaint and filled with parks and green spaces including Powell’s Cove Park, which offers views of the Whitestone Bridge. Here is our guide to the top 14 secrets of College Point.
Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens At Cross County Center In Yonkers
A popular restaurant chain known for its fried chicken has opened its first Westchester County location. Sticky's Finger Joint has opened at the Cross County Center in Yonkers, the shopping center announced on Thursday, Sept. 1. The restaurant is 1,740 square feet and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. According...
Staten Island Krispy Kreme set to open on Sept. 20
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In what could be the borough’s most eagerly anticipated business launch of the year, Krispy Kreme, the brand universally known for its iconic, hot-off-the-line “Original Glazed” doughnut and limited time flavor menu, has officially announced that it will open its first Staten Island location on Sept. 20.
Chick-Fil-A To Open New Rosedale Location This Week
Chick-fil-A will open a brand-new location in the region this week. The new fast-food eatery, located in the Queens neighborhood of Rosedale, which borders Nassau County, will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8, representatives announced. The restaurant, located at 24923 Rockaway Boulevard, is owned and operated by...
Herald Community Newspapers
Fall Fair approaches for Franklin Square
The Fall Fair sponsored by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce is almost here. Saturday, October 15, from 10-4 in the parking lot of Rath Park, there will be a live DJ, entertainment, and games for the kids, as well as a plethora of food provided by local restaurants. Chamber...
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
longisland.com
Chic-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ Donuts Proposed For Property in Riverhead
The development of a property on the corner of Old Country Road and Mill Road in RIverhead has been on the table since at least 2019, according to public records. The application for the 7-acre site called for a new retail center consisting of 45,487-square-feet of assorted development, some of which would be retail space.
longisland.com
Where to Go Apple Picking on Long Island
The time is ripe for apple picking. Visit Long Island’s u-pick apple orchard hotspots and bring home a bag (or a bushel!) of this favorite fall fruit. Check websites for apple availability, pricing, hours of operation, and other details. 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. (631) 726-4667. Check the farm’s...
22 Best Things To Look Forward To About Fall In New York City
Fall is quite arguably NYC’s best season, with the perfect weather, gorgeous leaves changing color, and so many places to curl up in a sweater with a good book. Though it’s still technically a few weeks away, we got a taste of that cool weather last week, and now the stormy day we’ve been having is really driving home those cozy vibes. Here are 22 things New Yorkers are most looking forward to about fall in NYC, as shared by our Instagram followers… And don’t forget about the best NYC neighborhoods for the most extravagant Halloween decor.
Annual charity concert at Eisenhower Park postponed due to rain again
Nassau County and Long Island Cares were set to honor National Food Bank Day and Long Islander Harry Chapin with a free concert, but the weather had other plans.
greaterlongisland.com
Modernized and roomy: LIRR Concourse reopens in Penn Station
Long Island Rail Road riders can now look forward to a transformed transportation experience. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday unveiled a significantly improved Long Island Rail Road Concourse in Penn Station, which is wider, brighter and features a more contemporary design. The concourse extends from Seventh Avenue near the 1/2/3...
fox5ny.com
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
