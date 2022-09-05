ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protagonist, Les Films Du Losange Strike French Deal On Cannes Breakout ‘War Pony’

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Protagonist Pictures has closed a French distribution deal with Les Films du Losange on Riley Keough and Gina Gammell ’s Cannes Camera d’Or winning directorial debut War Pony .

The deal marks the first American acquisition for Losange since Chloé Zhao’s The Rider , which Protagonist also sold internationally.

The announcement coincides with the screening of the film in competition at France’s Deauville American Film Festival today (September 5). The Rider also played at the beachfront festival in 2017 winning its Grand Prix.

Keough and Gammell’s coming-of-age tale about two young Native Americans set on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota enjoyed a warm reception in Cannes. The film world premiered in Un Certain Regard and won the coverted Camera d’Or prize covering all the first films throughout the official and parallel selections.

“After Chloé Zhao’s The Rider , which was a wonderful adventure for us, we are overjoyed to be reconnecting with indie US cinema and the Pine Ridge Lakota community, South Dakota,” said Régine Vial, Head of Distribution at France’s Les Films du Losange.

“We discovered the film in Cannes where it played at Un Certain Regard, where the screening ended on a long-standing ovation before being rewarded a few days later by the prestigious Camera d’Or. We are thankful to the Deauville Film Festival’s work in supporting independent American cinema.”

Protagonist is handling international sales on War Pony, with CAA Media Finance handling North American sales.

“We’re thrilled to partner again with our friends at Films du Losange on this special project,” said Lina Marrone, Acting Head of Sales at Protagonist Pictures. “They have an eye for quality cinema that resonates with discerning French audiences, and we couldn’t be happier that they share our love for Riley and Gina’s directorial debut.”

