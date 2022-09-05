ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear

Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
#Ohio Stadium#Shooting Guard#Recruiting#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Notre Dame
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?

Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
The Lantern

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
