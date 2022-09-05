Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Former UC Coach Hired by Local College Team
The embattled former UC coach took a year off from coaching and is making a return.
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear
Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes five-star receiver commit expected back at Ohio State later this month
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
Bronny James teases Ohio State fans with Buckeyes photoshoot on Instagram
Ohio State fans chanted for Bronny James at the Buckeyes football game on Saturday and the basketball recruit continued his flirtation with the school with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?
Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.
Panther pride: Who are some of Linden-McKinley High School's famous alumni?
Linden-McKinley STEM Academy has a history of beating the odds. After more than a decade of dismal football seasons, the Panthers last year qualified for the playoffs for the first time in team history after winning eight games under Coach Eric Valentine. This was just a few years after Valentine first took over as...
