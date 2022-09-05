Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
iPhone 14: Three charts that show how Apple's strategy is developing
Apple's annual iPhone launch is expected to deliver a new family of smartphones in the shape of the iPhone 14 (and variations including the iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max). While many people will focus on the new features, what's also interesting is how the iPhone 14...
ZDNet
Just how much faster is the iPhone 14?
So, how much faster than your current iPhone will your shiny new iPhone 14 be?. It depends on which iPhone 14 you buy. If you're planning to buy the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, then you'll be getting the same A15 Bionic chip that's found in the current iPhone 13 lineup. If you go for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll be getting Apple's new A16 Bionic chip.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 drops the SIM card slot. Here's what that means
No more fiddling with that tiny SIM card tray: Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slot in the iPhone 14 lineup in the US, switching to eSIMs instead. The biggest change for many as a result of the iPhone 14's lack of nano-SIM slot is that it removes the old and very familiar (if occasionally awkward) process of inserting a physical SIM card in a phone to set up or change a cellular account.
ZDNet
Here's everything Apple announced during its 'Far Out' event
Apple on Wednesday held an event, dubbed "Far Out," to officially unveil its iPhone 14 lineup. Apple is also showcasing new versions of the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. Broadcast from Apple Park, the company's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, the event follows a major iPhone milestone: According to Counterpoint Research, the device recently hit 50% market share in the US. The research firm noted Apple shipped 237.9 million iPhones last year, an all-time high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Apple Watch SE (2022) vs Apple Watch SE (2020): What's new?
The original Apple Watch SE has been a consumer favorite since its 2020 launch. It provided a great middle-ground between the aging Series 3 and the latest and greatest main-line apple watches for the past few years. But, Apple decided it was time for an upgrade and created an all-new SE with features drawn right from the latest-gen Series 8.
ZDNet
eSIM vs. SIM: What's the difference?
With the news that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is dropping the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, you may be wondering what that means. What's the difference between an eSIM and a physical SIM, and why does it matter?. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module, the technology that...
ZDNet
Apple just announced Apple Watch Series 8. Here's what you need to know
During Apple's heavily anticipated September event, the tech giant unveiled its newest Apple Watch Models, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. Compared to the Apple Watch Series 7, released last October, Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new design and improved health and fitness tracking technology. Overall, Apple Watch Series 8's design will be similar to Series 7.
ZDNet
How the Apple iPhone 14 connects to satellites during emergencies
Apple's iPhone 14 is going into space. Well, not literally, but it is the first iPhone to be able to connect not only to terrestrial cellular and Wi-Fi, but also to satellites high above the Earth. For now, this service is limited to emergencies, and is called Emergency SOS via Satellite. The service was announced Wednesday at Apple's Far Out event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
New iPhone 14 models compared: Which one should you buy?
The curtain has been lifted at Cupertino and four new iPhones will soon arrive at an Apple store near you: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That's a whole lot of iPhones if you're in the market for an upgrade, with new features aplenty to make your investment all the sweeter.
ZDNet
How to pre-order iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max and find the best deal
It's finally here: the Apple iPhone 14. During Apple's Far Out event, the iPhone 14 was announced as available for pre-order. The tech giant released four new phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's the scoop on each phone's features, and how to get a great deal before they start shipping.
ZDNet
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Should you upgrade to the newer iPhone?
A new generation of iPhones has arrived. On the surface, iPhone 14 and last year's iPhone 13 are more or less the same. The internal features, however, tell a different story. If you're a photography buff, safety conscious, or prepared to join the eSIM revolution, then the iPhone 14 is a prime upgrade candidate. Otherwise, the iPhone 13 is still a formidable smartphone, comes in just as many playful colors, and runs the same iOS software as the 14. To help you better decide which iPhone is right for you, I've listed the key reasons to choose one over the other below.
ZDNet
How to pre-order Apple's AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds
Apple just announced a series of new additions to its family, and in conjunction with the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, it dropped the latest audio wearable: the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Available for pre-order on Sept. 9, keep reading for the scoop on where you can order them when they go live as well as their specs.
ZDNet
Will my iPhone 13 case fit on the new iPhone 14?
Every time Apple adds a new line of products it also seems to add on new accessories for you to purchase separately to get the full experience, such as wireless AirPods, a USB-to-Lightning cable, or a new case to fit the new dimensions. So you're probably wondering if the same applies if you invest in the new iPhone 14.
ZDNet
Apple Watch Ultra: Everything you need to know about Apple's rugged watch
Following the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, Apple unveiled its newest addition to its array of smartwatches: The Apple Watch Ultra. It is inspired by the most extreme athletes, and the features of the watch reflect its marketing to those who want to take their watch on their outdoor adventures.
ZDNet
Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is official: Goodbye Mini, hello iPhone 14 Plus
Apple on Wednesday held a special event from its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Cali., where the iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled, alongside a trio of new Apple Watch models -- Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra -- and new AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. The...
ZDNet
Apple reveals AirPods Pro 2: Price, release date, and features
Apple has dropped its latest AirPods: AirPods Pro 2. These AirPods have better sound, longer battery life, and are more sustainable than their predecessor, the AirPod Pros. During Apple Far Out event, Tim Cook announced called them, "The most advanced AirPods yet." AirPods Pro 2: Release date. The AirPods Pro...
ZDNet
The new Apple Watch Pro could bring a major shift in design
Apple's forthcoming bigger and rugged Apple Watch Pro may have an extra button on the side if a purported rendering of its design is accurate. Regular mobile leaker 91mobiles revealed the claimed Apple Watch Pro CAD renders showing a larger display than previous Apple Watch Models. So far, most of...
ZDNet
Verizon's new unlimited plan comes with a built-in Apple One subscription
While Apple was busy announcing a new iPhone lineup, the second generation of its AirPods Pro, and multiple new Apple Watch models, Verizon was debuting a unified subscription plan designed to provide all of the services it and Apple have to offer for new and existing iPhone users. Dubbed One...
ZDNet
Smart scales can offer deep health insights, but which aren't junk?
Smart scales can do more than tell you how much weight you've gained or lost this week. When connected to different apps like Apple Health or FitBit, you can keep an eye on things like water weight percentages, bone and muscle mass, and even BMI changes. You can also better track changes over time to spot issues you may need to talk to your doctor about or adjust your diet and exercise plans to avoid weight plateaus.
ZDNet
Here's when you can install iOS 16 and WatchOS 9
Apple on Wednesday announced a lot of new hardware. There are four new iPhone models -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- along with three new Apple Watch models and the second-generation AirPods Pro. In addition to new hardware, Apple also...
Comments / 0