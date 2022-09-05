Read full article on original website
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday that a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs during a period of great strain, even as the state faced another day of extreme heat that could prompt much larger rolling blackouts. The miscommunication occurred...
Minnesota couple killed in Puget Sound floatplane crash
Two Minnesotans were among the 10 people killed Sunday when a floatplane crashed in Washington, according to Hubbard TV Station, KSTP. The seaplane was on its way from a popular tourist destination to a Seattle suburb when it went down in Puget Sound without sending out a distress call. On...
Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday. Just...
Brandon Weatherz: Weather whiplash from today to tomorrow
Our weather will take a 180° turn from a summery Thursday to a cool and gloomy Friday. A warm front has swept the Northland overnight, paving the way for a warm and breezy day. A south wind will be around 15 mph gusting near 35 mph. Temperatures climb into low to upper 80s. It’ll be a muggy heat with dew points in the mid-60s. Skies begin clear, then cloud cover increases from the northwest in the afternoon ahead of the cold front.
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
Exploring Lake Superior: To the rescue
Lake Superior is beautiful, but she can also be brutal. When boaters on the South Shore run into trouble, Tucker Culberson is often the first call. “I’ve been around boats my whole life,” Culberson said. “When I was in high school, I was working for a sailboat charter business that had kind of a towboat rescue boat. I started going on that boat and kind of loved it, and then long story short, years later, I started this business.”
