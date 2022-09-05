ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Anita Longino
3d ago

another rhino showing his true colors he was never a true Republican he was a Democrat disguised as a Republican vote him out of office in the hand of God has a way of removing traders, I hope he gets disbarred permanently

Jd Mcquillen
3d ago

vote the judge out of office. he is standing with a guy that reaping billions of dollars from exon mobile.

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Governor Abbott Meets with Texas Energy Leaders

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a meeting this week with Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas leadership to discuss the ongoing implementation of grid reforms to ensure continued reliability and stability. The Governor was joined by ERCOT Interim President and CEO...
Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting

Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke hope to define the election on issues viewed as favorable to their own parties. “Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Collin County constable responds to inclusion on Oath Keepers member list

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Constable Joe Wright, a self-described "conservative Republican" who represents the county's fourth precinct, denied he supported the Oath Keepers or any other organization involved in subversive activities against the government. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes that recruits current and former military, police, and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution...
