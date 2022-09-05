COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Constable Joe Wright, a self-described "conservative Republican" who represents the county's fourth precinct, denied he supported the Oath Keepers or any other organization involved in subversive activities against the government. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes that recruits current and former military, police, and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution...

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO