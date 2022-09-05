Cattle Producers: Beef this Labor Day more expensive than in the past

Plenty of folks are firing up the grill for Labor Day, and Cattle Producers of Louisiana CEO Dave Foster knows a thing or two about what’s ideal to grill. He said however beef will leave your wallet somewhat lighter this Labor Day than it did last year.

“It will be more expensive this year than last year, however, there’s plenty of sales going on,” said Foster.

If you’re considering serving hamburgers Foster said there are plenty of options, like ground chuck or even a leaner beef like 90/10.

If you’re wanting to impress your guests Foster said to make sure your selection is USDA choice. While you might see a less expensive steak option, he warns that your guests might decline a future invite.

“Ask yourself this, just for $4 do you want to have some people who are not too pleased with what they ate, or do you want to have experience and have a great Labor Day?” Foster asked.

And if you are able to find markdowns on beef for the holiday it might be a good time to stock the freezer because Foster said it looks like prices aren’t going down anytime soon.

“The longer we go into the season the price of beef is going to go higher, because we have less cattle available and with less cattle available there will be higher prices,” said Foster.