ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

President Biden to visit Pittsburgh union for Labor Day

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3F2W_0hioJht600

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh today, but not for the Labor Day Parade as previously expected.

Biden is scheduled to arrive on Air Force One after 4:00 p.m. this afternoon and is expected to visit a private Steelworkers picnic south of the city.

The White House says he'll speak about the dignity of the American worker and will celebrate Labor Day with union members.

Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly says Biden is a pro-union president.

“The union way of life is in almost every word he says,” Kelly said. “He’s always talked about his support for the union.”

Expect rolling closures on the Parkway West after the president leaves the airport area.

The visit comes as campaigning for the mid-term elections this November heat up.

The race between Democratic candidate John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Memhet Oz could decide what party controls the Senate.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Expert: Biden rules and regulations ‘threaten democracy, freedom’

President Joe Biden’s heavy hidden hand signing costly and far-reaching federal rules and regulations are more threatening and long-lasting to American democracy than the rants and protests of his political foes, according to advocates for deregulation. “Biden’s appetite for federal power is insatiable as far as one can tell,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Veracity Report

Biden's Speech Evokes Tremendous Backlash | Opinion

President Biden’s speech has whipped up a firestorm of starkly positioned opposing political controversy. Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

Democratic NJ governor says he’ll back Biden in 2024

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Sunday said he will back President Biden in a 2024 reelection bid, the latest Democrat to announce support for the president. “He’ll have no bigger backer than yours truly,” Murphy told “Fox News Sunday” host Mike Emanuel. Biden, who...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Am 1020#Steelworkers#The White House#American#Democratic#Republican#Senate
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Biden Forgets That Workers Are Consumers Too

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has sought to position himself as an ally of working Americans. His administration is enacting what it calls a "worker-centric" trade policy, and the president scarcely seems to give a public address without mentioning the importance of union jobs. "You're a gigantic reason why...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Here's the Left's latest Trump-manufactured psychodrama: Victor Davis Hanson

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson described the Left's "psychodramas" used to divert from issues that matter most to the American people on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: It's really ironic because, why were we leaking? Because we had this disinterested special master that was taking charge,...
POTUS
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy