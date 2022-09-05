President Biden to visit Pittsburgh union for Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh today, but not for the Labor Day Parade as previously expected.

Biden is scheduled to arrive on Air Force One after 4:00 p.m. this afternoon and is expected to visit a private Steelworkers picnic south of the city.

The White House says he'll speak about the dignity of the American worker and will celebrate Labor Day with union members.

Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly says Biden is a pro-union president.

“The union way of life is in almost every word he says,” Kelly said. “He’s always talked about his support for the union.”

Expect rolling closures on the Parkway West after the president leaves the airport area.

The visit comes as campaigning for the mid-term elections this November heat up.

The race between Democratic candidate John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Memhet Oz could decide what party controls the Senate.