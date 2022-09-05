ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz cuts diesel prices to show appreciation for truck drivers

By Alexandra Weaver
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

UPDATE, SEPT. 6 2:15 P.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a press release on Tuesday, Sheetz announced the same promotion, but with diesel prices at $4.49 a gallon.

ORIGINAL, SEPT. 5, 7:20 A.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is celebrating truck drivers with reduced diesel prices starting on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 and lasting through the end of the month.

Although Truck Driver Appreciation Week only spans from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, Sheetz is dropping its diesel fuel prices to $4.87 a gallon or lower through Sept. 30 at all 654 Sheetz stores that have diesel fuel pumps.

In a press release about the promotion sent on Sunday, Sheetz President & CEO Travis Sheetz said, “Truck drivers are the backbone of this country. As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

The announcement comes as diesel prices averaged $5.068 per gallon nationally as of Sept. 5, according to AAA , and $5.104 per gallon in West Virginia.

One year ago, diesel was $3.294 per gallon nationally and $3.246 in West Virginia, according to AAA data.

Starting on Sept. 11 and lasting through Sept. 30, truck drivers can also get a free meal of their choice of any half Made-to-Order(R) sub, bag of “fryz” and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink through the Sheetz Mobile App using the code “TRUCKYEAH”.

WBRE

Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011. Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another. According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

12-year-old boy pronounced dead after apparent drowning

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday evening in Luzerne County after an apparent drowning. Officials said the boy was in a creek in the borough of Plymouth.  Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs told Eyewitness News the boy was pronounced dead at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre ER. Jacobs said an autopsy […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with concealing firearms in Pike County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning. State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
