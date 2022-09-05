ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mativ Holdings, KLA Corp, First Solar And This Banking Stock Are CNBC's Final Trades

By Priya Nigam
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said that Mativ Holdings Inc MATV is a “great company to own for this environment."

"If you don’t know it, it’s because it is new,” she added.

The company has “mid to high single-digit earnings growth, trades at eight times earnings,” Harrington mentioned. She said she would rather own this than Apple Inc AAPL. “It’s not under the microscope, has the same earnings growth and one-third the multiple,” she added.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group chose KLA Corp KLAC saying, “We’d like to buy up the sell-off.” The company has efficiency, good cash-flow generation and quality, he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management recommended to watch the breakout in First Solar Inc’s FSLR stock “out of the triple top.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS, as the “50-day moving average is approaching a 200-day moving average.”

