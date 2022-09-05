MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.

