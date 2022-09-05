Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Almeda Fire survivors to form first resident-owned manufactured home park in the Rogue Valley
Two years after the Almeda Fire, Talent Mobile Estates looks more like a parking lot than a neighborhood. Most of the manufactured home park is made up of long, gravel spaces where homes used to be. Several RVs sit next to the row of manufactured homes that didn’t burn in the fire.
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
Mount Shasta Herald
Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County
We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
KTVL
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybasin.com
Crews wrap up tactical firing operations on Rum Creek
MERLIN, Ore. – Night shift crews will spend tonight monitoring and mopping up from the last planned tactical firing operations on the Rum Creek Fire. Today, firefighters continued strengthening and reinforcing primary and contingency lines in the northwest corner of the fire near the Rogue River, as well as in the northeast corner near Grave Creek.
klcc.org
Rogue Valley events commemorate 2nd anniversary of the Almeda Fire
The impacts of the 2020 Almeda Fire still echo through the small towns of Phoenix and Talent, OR, when 2,300 homes were destroyed in a wind-driven wildfire. Caryn Wheeler-Clay with the Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group says her team couldn’t stop talking about an early morning thunder and lightning storm on Wednesday, during the driest part of the summer.
kezi.com
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
KDRV
Safety resources for Rum Creek firefighters
Black Hawk Helicopter is ready to use for potential injuries towards firefighters fighting the Rum Creek fire. The National Guard is ready with a HH 60 Mike Black Hawk helicopter at the Medford Airport. Ready to take off any time while crews are out fighting the Rum Creek fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN
With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
KDRV
FireWatch: fire scorched van overnight in southern Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An overnight fire is extinguished in southern Josephine County, leaving a burned van for the Sheriff's Office to investigate. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says it turned a scorched Ford van over to Sheriff's deputies after it extinguished the burning auto along Highway 199 about midway between Cave Junction and O'Brien.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
KDRV
Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
KTVL
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
kqennewsradio.com
RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG
While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire reaches 18,000 acres, aerial attack resumed
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is getting aerial attack again as firefighters achieve 17% containment on the deadly wildfire in northern Josephine County. The fire's size today is reported at 18,385 acres. A cold weather front across the area yesterday late Friday brought wind and gusts that risked...
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
Comments / 0