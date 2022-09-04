Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
usfdons.com
Dons Welcome Baylor and SMU to Negoesco This Week
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Following a much deserved weekend off, the USF Dons women's soccer team (2-1-2) are back in action as they continue their three match home stand with two strong non-conference opponents as they welcome the Baylor Bears (2-2-2) and #16 SMU Mustangs (3-0-2) to Negoesco Stadium this week.
usfdons.com
Dosanjh's First Career Goal Lifts Dons Over Titans
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Remaining perfect at home, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (3-0-1) used a goal in the 45th minute and strong team defense to pitch their second shutout of the year and defeat Cal State Fullerton (3-1-0), 1-0, on Monday evening at Negoesco Stadium.
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Former Chapman basketball player inducted into hall of fame
Childhood sports often instill great competitiveness within kids, driving them toward success and ambition to make it to the big leagues — whether it means playing professionally or at a university. For Chapman University alumna Lauren Kamiyama, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in liberal studies, she exceeded...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands provide support at weekend football games
Irvine students, part of the Irvine Frontier, support the Vaqueros Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). It was another big weekend of high school football in Orange County. The players and coaches were giving it all and the fans, cheerleaders and bands were once again a big part of the...
ocsportszone.com
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
Orange County Business Journal
The Viv Hotel Debuts in Anaheim
Two years after opening, the Radisson Blu Anaheim has rebranded to The Viv Hotel, Anaheim. The change comes with a move by the 12-story, 326-room hotel into Marriott’s Tribute portfolio of independent boutique properties; the other Orange County hotel under the Tribute umbrella is the Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa.
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
dailytitan.com
Racial slur found on dumpster
A racist message painted on a dumpster at off-campus housing along Yorba Linda Boulevard was discovered by a Cal State Fullerton student on Friday night, according to social media posts. Conflicting accounts of the incident from CSUF officials and the University Village apartments managers led to confusion and calls for...
fullertonobserver.com
A History of Brea Creek
A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
capitalandmain.com
‘I’ve Got Nothing to Lose But I’ve Got Everything to Gain.’
Since December of last year, over 6,000 workers in 230 Starbucks stores have organized themselves into a union. The Starbucks unionizing drive is a bright spot for a labor movement that has been in a steep decline since the 1950s, battered by anti-labor corporations, crippling labor laws and lack of organizing zeal by labor unions themselves. California is a center of the new effort, with 16 stores throughout the state voting for union representation.
Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting
The shooting reportedly occurred at midnight in the 5200 Block of East Ocean Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia. The post Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
You won’t find Golden Arches at this McDonald’s
We're all familiar with the Golden Arches. But at just one McDonald's in the U.S., the arches are teal.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
