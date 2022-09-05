ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 test positivity rates have shown a significant decline over the last week, but hospitalizations have been creeping back up, according to figures released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from...
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
