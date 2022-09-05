Read full article on original website
Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines
Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Rolling Blackouts Averted Amid Scorching Heat Wave
With electricity demand reaching record levels due to a drawn-out heat wave, the Southland and state moved to the brink of rolling power blackouts Tuesday as the manager of the power grid called for maximum conservation efforts by residents.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
scvnews.com
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID positivity rates decline in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 test positivity rates have shown a significant decline over the last week, but hospitalizations have been creeping back up, according to figures released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from...
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
kcrw.com
More Angelenos are buying homes amid lower prices, higher interest rates
Asking prices have been falling for many Southern California homes over the last few months. Is this a blip or a sign of a long-term trend?. The Los Angeles Public Library has millions of books at more than 70 branches. But it also loans out several non-book items — all you need is a (free) library card.
spectrumnews1.com
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
OC Power Authority Disputes Accusations of Secrecy, Completes $200 Million in Power Purchases
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency continue to defend themselves against concerns over a lack of transparency as they’re committing taxpayers to expensive power purchases and also automatically opting in nearly a third of the county’s residents into the new power agency. On Tuesday, board members...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
irei.com
Orange County Employees Retirement System invests $175m in two new real estate managers
The $20.9 billion Orange County (Calif.) Employees Retirement System (OCERS) has placed $175 million of capital with two real estate managers that are new for the pension fund. OCERS committed $125 million to Cortland Partners Growth and Income Fund and $50 million to EQT Exeter US Industrial Value-Add Fund VI.
KTVU FOX 2
5,000 gallons of sewage spills in L.A., closes area beaches
On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
