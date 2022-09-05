Labour leader congratulates Truss with swipe at Conservatives



W hen British Labour Leader Keir Starmer congratulated Liz Truss on her electoral win to become the next British prime minister Monday, he took a swipe at the Conservative Party.

"I'd like to congratulate our next Prime Minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office," the Labour leader tweeted . "But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs."



LIZ TRUSS TO REPLACE BORIS JOHNSON AS BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

In a video on social media , posted hours before Truss was announced as the next prime minister, Starmer claimed that "nothing is working anymore," and he argued that neither candidate in the race seemed to know how to fix the problems facing the British people.



“There’s a general sense that nothing is really working anymore. And neither of the candidates to be prime minister had any answer to those issues," Starmer said. “They argued that the British people are not working hard enough. How insulting is that? Their arguments all summer have been alien, so out of touch with what so many people have been going through. In the Labour Party, we know whose side we’re on. And if I were going into Downing Street this week, I’d have clear commonsense priorities.”

Truss defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the prime minister election on Monday and will take over for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation as party leader in July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine," Johnson tweeted on Monday. "Congratulations to [Truss] on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and leveling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."



The formal exchange of power will occur Tuesday, when Johnson and Truss meet Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Johnson will resign to the queen first, who will then ask Truss to form a new government.