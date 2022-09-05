Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Set To Drop In 2023: First Look
Heading into next year, Jordan Brand is looking to make a splash with some massive releases. Every single year, Jordan Brand can be trusted to bring the heat, and that is definitely going to be the case again in 2023. Over the last two weeks, we have seen numerous teasers for what is going to drop next Summer, and now, we have yet another teaser that comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz on Instagram.
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" Release Date Confirmed: Photos
If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you have been eating well this year. Jumpman has come through with a ton of amazing colorways this year, and they have also made sure to deliver some options for women. A great example of this is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" which has official images that can be seen below.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" Coming Next Year: First Look
While the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seems to be the big draw, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also immensely popular and beloved by fans. This is because the shoe is perfect to wear during the summer months and over the past few years, fans have been given a plethora of amazing colorways to choose from. In 2023, Jumpman is expected to keep up production of the Air Jordan 1 Low, and we're sure some dope offerings are on the way.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Lakers" Drops Soon: Official Images
With the summer winding down, Jumpman is looking to get out as many Air Jordan 1 Low colorways as possible. This is an offering that works especially well during the summer months, and over these past few months, we have seen a ton of offerings that contain vibrant colors and motifs. Now, the next Air Jordan 1 Low will contain obvious references to one of the most iconic teams in the entire NBA.
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Celtics" Drops Next Year: First Look
One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a sneaker that has gotten a whole bunch of love over the years and it has received plenty of great colorways. Every single year, Jumpman continues to bring out new offerings, and that trend probably won't stop anytime soon. Nike knows this shoe is a cash cow, so why tamper with it? Besides, there are plenty of retros and iconic Michael Jordan moments that can be turned into a sneaker.
Azealia Banks Tears Into Kanye West Over Adidas & Teyana Taylor
Kanye West has many critics but Azealia Banks is certainly among the loudest. The Harlem rapper turned to Instagram where she aired out Ye for his recent behavior, specifically, his rants towards Adidas. Banks said that Adidas owned the name "Yeezy" since 2018, which she says she knows for a fact because of the work she did at Adidas. However, Banks' frustrations doesn't stem from her time with Adidas. She explained that Kanye's anger towards Adidas is a product of karma due to how he dealt with Teyana Taylor's career.
Kanye West Shows Off His Latest Yeezy Shades Prototype
Kanye West is currently in the midst of waging an all-out war against Adidas and GAP. As we explained in a long-form piece yesterday, Kanye is upset with Adidas because he feels like they are damaging his Yeezy brand. He has accused them of selling unauthorized colorways, and now, Ye wants out of his deal so that he can make Yeezy an independent operation that doesn't need big corporations to spoil the fun.
Diddy Vows To "Never Wear Adidas Again" In Support Of Kanye West
The world has had front-row seats to Kanye West's most recent controversy as the Rap mogul has been battling with brands. For days, West has been posting screenshots and photos regarding both Adidas and The Gap copying his Yeezy designs, and he has even gone as far as posting photos of both brands' executives. While The Gap seems to be receiving a bit of a break now that West showed that his legal team told him to cool it down, the grievances against Adidas have been increasing as his famous friends have chimed in to support his efforts.
T.I. Voices Support For Kanye West Amid Adidas Feud
T.I. voiced his support for Kanye West on Instagram, Tuesday, amid the legendary rapper's ongoing feud with Adidas. T.I. says that he "stands with Ye" and labeled one of the company's recent shoe designs "whack af." "@addidas.original this WHACK AF!!!" he captioned the post, which shows one of Adidas' shoes...
