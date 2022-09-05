AP source: Cowboys add LT Peters with Tyron Smith sidelined

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent left tackle Jason Peters, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line, a person with knowledge of deal said Monday.

Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. Peters is unlikely to be ready for the opener Sunday against Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys probably will be without left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December after the eight-time Pro Bowler tore a hamstring in practice two weeks ago. Rookie Tyler Smith could start against the Buccaneers, but Peters will get strong consideration for that spot once the 40-year-old Texas native is ready to play in a game.

Tyler Smith, who played left tackle at Tulsa, worked almost all of the offseason and training camp at left guard in anticipation of getting in the lineup on opening day. Tyron Smith's injury means third-year player Connor McGovern will start at left guard, at least in the opener.

Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with Philadelphia before starting 15 games with Chicago last season. The two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler from Arkansas started his career as an undrafted free agent with Buffalo.

