Researchers develop higher frame rate scanning tunneling microscopy

Scientists from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at The University of Tsukuba created scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) "snapshots" with a delay between frames much shorter than previously possible. By using ultrafast laser methods, they improved the time resolution from picoseconds to tens of femtoseconds, which may greatly enhance the ability of condensed matter scientists to study extremely rapid processes.
Scientists see spins in a 2D magnet

All magnets—from the simple souvenirs hanging on your refrigerator to the disks that give your computer memory to the powerful versions used in research labs—contain spinning quasiparticles called magnons. The direction one magnon spins can influence that of its neighbor, which affects the spin of its neighbor, and so on, yielding what are known as spin waves. Information can potentially be transmitted via spin waves more efficiently than with electricity, and magnons can serve as "quantum interconnects" that "glue" quantum bits together into powerful computers.
Scientists use novel method to make promising battery material

Charging and discharging a battery cell transforms its electrode material into a "super" material. Over the last decade, advances in research and development have led to more efficient lithium-ion batteries. Yet, significant shortcomings remain. One challenge is the need for faster charging, which can help speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
Novel isomeric vinylene-linked covalent organic frameworks developed with distinct photocatalytic properties

Researchers led by Prof. Zahng Tao at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has synthesized two novel vinylene-linked two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (v-2D-COFs) with isomeric structures via benzobisoxazole-mediated aldol polycondensation, showing distinct photocatalytic properties. The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Researchers make strides in commercializing simplified dual-comb spectroscopy

It is sometimes said that science is about truth, while engineering is about compromise. With one laser project in his lab in the University of Colorado's Department of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, Shu-Wei Huang and his team are working on a compromise in order to find new applications for a powerful new technology and make it easier to commercialize.
Evidence of excitonic insulators in moiré superlattices

Excitons are quasiparticles that are formed in insulators or semiconductors when an electron is promoted to a higher energy band, leaving a positively charged hole behind. At the presence of strong Coulomb interaction, electrons and holes (vacancies left by electron that is viewed positively charged quasiparticle) form tightly bound electron-hole pairs, which are called excitons.
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery

A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Researchers report on live intracellular imaging with new, conditionally active immunofluorescence probe

Recent advances in imaging technology have made it possible to visualize intracellular dynamics, which offers a better understanding of several key biological principles for accelerating therapeutic development. Fluorescent labeling is one such technique that is used to identify intracellular proteins, their dynamics, and dysfunction. Both internal as well as external probes with fluorescent dyes are used for this purpose, although external probes can better visualize intracellular proteins as compared to the internal probes. However, their application is limited by non-specific binding to intracellular components, resulting in a low target specific signaling and higher background noise.
Far-infrared detector KID reaches highest possible sensitivity

Astronomy has a blind spot in the area of far-infrared radiation compared to most other wavelengths. A far-infrared space telescope can only utilize its full sensitivity with an actively cooled mirror at temperatures below 4 Kelvin (-269 ℃). Such a telescope doesn't exist yet, which is why there has been little worldwide investment in the development of corresponding detectors.
Unveiling how water and ions impact chemical reactivities at solid-aqueous interfaces

Solid-aqueous interfaces are ubiquitous and essential in a diverse range of natural and man-made systems and processes, from mineral formation, rock weathering and metal corrosion, to the intricate functioning of biological membranes and ion channels. In all these systems and processes, water and water-borne ions play decisive roles and underpin...
Researchers succeed in coupling two types of electron-hole pairs

Two-dimensional van der Waals materials have been the focus of work by numerous research groups for some time. Standing just a few atomic layers thick, these structures are produced in the laboratory by combining atom-thick layers of different materials (in a process referred to as "atomic Lego"). Interactions between the stacked layers allow the heterostructures to exhibit properties that the individual constituents lack.
Unraveling a mystery surrounding cosmic matter

Early in its history, shortly after the Big Bang, the universe was filled with equal amounts of matter and "antimatter"—particles that are matter counterparts but with opposite charge. But then, as space expanded, the universe cooled. Today's universe is full of galaxies and stars that are made of matter. Where did the antimatter go, and how did matter come to dominate the universe? This cosmic origin of matter continues to puzzle scientists.
Researchers generate fusion at 100 million Kelvin for 20 seconds

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in South Korea working with two colleagues from Princeton University and one from Columbia University has achieved a new milestone in the development of fusion as an energy source—they generated a reaction that produced temperatures of 100 million Kelvin and lasted for 20 seconds. In their paper published in journal Nature, the group describes their work and where they plan to take it in the next few years.
Diamonds reveal neural secrets

The brain is arguably one of the most complex structures in the known universe. Continued advances in our understanding of the brain and our ability to effectively treat a host of neurological diseases rely on probing the brain's neural micro-circuitry with ever-increasing detail. One class of methods for studying neural...
Researchers reveal stratospheric air intrusion process

Long-term monitoring of radionuclides transported with through the atmosphere can help to reveal atmospheric dynamics. The cosmogenic 10Be/7Be ratio is an effective tracer of atmospheric motion. However, the high-resolution data acquisition is limited because the 7Be-γ spectral counting method requires large samples size, and 10Be can only be measured by...
Chiral quasi bound states in the continuum for a high-purity circularly polarized light source

An ultracompact circularly polarized light source is a crucial component for the applications of classical and quantum optics information processing. The development of this field relies on the advances of two fields: quantum materials and chiral optical cavities. Conventional approaches for circularly polarized photoluminescence suffer from incoherent broadband emission, limited DOP, and large radiating angles. Their practical applications are constrained by low efficiency and energy waste to undesired handedness and emission directions. The chiral microlasers can have large DOPs and directional output, but only in specific power ranges. Most importantly, their subthreshold performances plummet significantly. Up to now, the strategy for simultaneous control of chiral spontaneous emission and chiral lasing is still absent.
Researchers develop new technique to keep drinking water safe using machine learning

Waterborne illness is one of the leading causes of infectious disease outbreaks in refugee and internally displaced persons (IDP) settlements, but a team led by York University has developed a new technique to keep drinking water safe using machine learning, and it could be a game changer. The research is published in the journal PLOS Water.
