Phys.org
Researchers develop higher frame rate scanning tunneling microscopy
Scientists from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at The University of Tsukuba created scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) "snapshots" with a delay between frames much shorter than previously possible. By using ultrafast laser methods, they improved the time resolution from picoseconds to tens of femtoseconds, which may greatly enhance the ability of condensed matter scientists to study extremely rapid processes.
Phys.org
Researchers explore how terahertz waves interact with lenses with bull's-eye patterns
New terahertz devices such as biosensors and antennas in rapid communication systems stand to benefit from an analysis of a terahertz lens with a bull's-eye structure conducted by an all-RIKEN team. Terahertz waves are so-called because they typically have frequencies between 0.1 and 10 terahertz (1 terahertz is a trillion...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal magnetic reconnection details that trigger solar filament eruption
The eruption of a solar filament produces a coronal mass ejection, which is a major driver of space weather. Understanding how filaments erupt is thus essential for space weather forecasting. Both observations and simulations suggest that filament eruption is closely related to magnetic flux emergence. It is thought that eruption...
Phys.org
Scientists see spins in a 2D magnet
All magnets—from the simple souvenirs hanging on your refrigerator to the disks that give your computer memory to the powerful versions used in research labs—contain spinning quasiparticles called magnons. The direction one magnon spins can influence that of its neighbor, which affects the spin of its neighbor, and so on, yielding what are known as spin waves. Information can potentially be transmitted via spin waves more efficiently than with electricity, and magnons can serve as "quantum interconnects" that "glue" quantum bits together into powerful computers.
Phys.org
Scientists use novel method to make promising battery material
Charging and discharging a battery cell transforms its electrode material into a "super" material. Over the last decade, advances in research and development have led to more efficient lithium-ion batteries. Yet, significant shortcomings remain. One challenge is the need for faster charging, which can help speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
Phys.org
Novel isomeric vinylene-linked covalent organic frameworks developed with distinct photocatalytic properties
Researchers led by Prof. Zahng Tao at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has synthesized two novel vinylene-linked two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (v-2D-COFs) with isomeric structures via benzobisoxazole-mediated aldol polycondensation, showing distinct photocatalytic properties. The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Phys.org
Researchers make strides in commercializing simplified dual-comb spectroscopy
It is sometimes said that science is about truth, while engineering is about compromise. With one laser project in his lab in the University of Colorado's Department of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, Shu-Wei Huang and his team are working on a compromise in order to find new applications for a powerful new technology and make it easier to commercialize.
Phys.org
Evidence of excitonic insulators in moiré superlattices
Excitons are quasiparticles that are formed in insulators or semiconductors when an electron is promoted to a higher energy band, leaving a positively charged hole behind. At the presence of strong Coulomb interaction, electrons and holes (vacancies left by electron that is viewed positively charged quasiparticle) form tightly bound electron-hole pairs, which are called excitons.
Phys.org
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery
A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Phys.org
Researchers report on live intracellular imaging with new, conditionally active immunofluorescence probe
Recent advances in imaging technology have made it possible to visualize intracellular dynamics, which offers a better understanding of several key biological principles for accelerating therapeutic development. Fluorescent labeling is one such technique that is used to identify intracellular proteins, their dynamics, and dysfunction. Both internal as well as external probes with fluorescent dyes are used for this purpose, although external probes can better visualize intracellular proteins as compared to the internal probes. However, their application is limited by non-specific binding to intracellular components, resulting in a low target specific signaling and higher background noise.
Phys.org
Far-infrared detector KID reaches highest possible sensitivity
Astronomy has a blind spot in the area of far-infrared radiation compared to most other wavelengths. A far-infrared space telescope can only utilize its full sensitivity with an actively cooled mirror at temperatures below 4 Kelvin (-269 ℃). Such a telescope doesn't exist yet, which is why there has been little worldwide investment in the development of corresponding detectors.
Phys.org
Unveiling how water and ions impact chemical reactivities at solid-aqueous interfaces
Solid-aqueous interfaces are ubiquitous and essential in a diverse range of natural and man-made systems and processes, from mineral formation, rock weathering and metal corrosion, to the intricate functioning of biological membranes and ion channels. In all these systems and processes, water and water-borne ions play decisive roles and underpin...
Phys.org
Researchers succeed in coupling two types of electron-hole pairs
Two-dimensional van der Waals materials have been the focus of work by numerous research groups for some time. Standing just a few atomic layers thick, these structures are produced in the laboratory by combining atom-thick layers of different materials (in a process referred to as "atomic Lego"). Interactions between the stacked layers allow the heterostructures to exhibit properties that the individual constituents lack.
Phys.org
Unraveling a mystery surrounding cosmic matter
Early in its history, shortly after the Big Bang, the universe was filled with equal amounts of matter and "antimatter"—particles that are matter counterparts but with opposite charge. But then, as space expanded, the universe cooled. Today's universe is full of galaxies and stars that are made of matter. Where did the antimatter go, and how did matter come to dominate the universe? This cosmic origin of matter continues to puzzle scientists.
Phys.org
Researchers unravel the crystal structure of a key enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, paving the way for new antivirals
A team of Mount Sinai researchers has produced a high-resolution crystal structure of an enzyme essential to the survival of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The discovery could lead to the design of critically needed new antivirals to combat current and future coronaviruses. The enzyme, known as nsp14, has...
Phys.org
Researchers generate fusion at 100 million Kelvin for 20 seconds
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in South Korea working with two colleagues from Princeton University and one from Columbia University has achieved a new milestone in the development of fusion as an energy source—they generated a reaction that produced temperatures of 100 million Kelvin and lasted for 20 seconds. In their paper published in journal Nature, the group describes their work and where they plan to take it in the next few years.
Phys.org
Diamonds reveal neural secrets
The brain is arguably one of the most complex structures in the known universe. Continued advances in our understanding of the brain and our ability to effectively treat a host of neurological diseases rely on probing the brain's neural micro-circuitry with ever-increasing detail. One class of methods for studying neural...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal stratospheric air intrusion process
Long-term monitoring of radionuclides transported with through the atmosphere can help to reveal atmospheric dynamics. The cosmogenic 10Be/7Be ratio is an effective tracer of atmospheric motion. However, the high-resolution data acquisition is limited because the 7Be-γ spectral counting method requires large samples size, and 10Be can only be measured by...
Phys.org
Chiral quasi bound states in the continuum for a high-purity circularly polarized light source
An ultracompact circularly polarized light source is a crucial component for the applications of classical and quantum optics information processing. The development of this field relies on the advances of two fields: quantum materials and chiral optical cavities. Conventional approaches for circularly polarized photoluminescence suffer from incoherent broadband emission, limited DOP, and large radiating angles. Their practical applications are constrained by low efficiency and energy waste to undesired handedness and emission directions. The chiral microlasers can have large DOPs and directional output, but only in specific power ranges. Most importantly, their subthreshold performances plummet significantly. Up to now, the strategy for simultaneous control of chiral spontaneous emission and chiral lasing is still absent.
Phys.org
Researchers develop new technique to keep drinking water safe using machine learning
Waterborne illness is one of the leading causes of infectious disease outbreaks in refugee and internally displaced persons (IDP) settlements, but a team led by York University has developed a new technique to keep drinking water safe using machine learning, and it could be a game changer. The research is published in the journal PLOS Water.
