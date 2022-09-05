Nereida Mendoza, born May 6, 1942 in Lares, Puerto Rico to Pablo Mendoza and Rosalia Martinez Soto, passed away August 12, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Nereida arrived to the United States in 1954, calling the Bronx New York her new home. Graduating from Jane Adams Vocational High School and, fascinated by fashion and the garment industry, Nereida acquired a job as a seamstress in Manhattan N.Y. making dresses for major department stores. She quickly mastered the Singer sewing machines being utilized at the time, even repairing them on site. Nereida also, saved enough money to place herself in Beautician school to learn hairstyling and cutting. She successfully completed her training and used her craft to cut hair for the elderly and sick, who were unable to travel to the hair salons. Nereida also purchased her own Grocery store in her local neighborhood, she even provided free goods to those who couldn’t pay at the time, earning her the nickname Aunty Nelly. Nelly used the profits generated by her store to purchase additional grocery Stores for her siblings, four stores in total. Nereida was a true hard working person and had a never quit, never give up attitude. In her retirement years she helped raise her grand children, triplets born to her daughter in New York, as well as volunteering at her local church for events and fund raisers.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO