Jane L. Garrett
Jane L. Garrett, 94, of Ocala passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Jane was a native of Owenton, Kentucky where she had a career in banking until she moved to Ocala in 1961. In the early 1970’s she and her husband opened Garrett Jewelers which served downtown Ocala for many years. Jane enjoyed reading, knitting, and spending time with her family. She also loved being “Mema” to her grandchildren. She was very active in church and especially enjoyed working with children. She was instrumental in starting a successful Mother’s Morning Out program at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in the 1980s.
Anne Cecilia Mahoney Arpaia
Beloved wife and mother, Anne Cecilia Mahoney Arpaia, 83, was called home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Anne was born May 3, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to James and Margaret Mahoney. She is survived by her brother Paul and preceded in death by both parents, her sisters Frances, Kathleen and brother James.
Ronald Lee Ryan
Ronald Lee Ryan of Ocala, Florida, passed away August 25, 2022, a day after his 78th birthday, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Ron was born August 24, 1944, in Toledo, OH, and graduated from Macomber High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked for several bread distributors in the area. Ron and his wife Mary moved to Ocala, FL, where he continued to work until retiring in 2014.
Madeline Mary Russell
Madeline Mary (Cooks) Russell of Ocala,Florida passed away early August 11, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born to Andrew and Goldie (Stagger) Cooks in November of 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated in 1949 from St. David’s Catholic School. She wed Loren Russell in June of 1950 and they celebrated 61 loving years of marriage, until Loren passed away in December 2011.
Gwendolyn B. Hamilton
Gwendolyn B. (Wheat) Hamilton, 95, of Ocala, FL passed on September 2, 2022 at home. An Oklahoma native, she was born on September 26, 1926 to Evert and Goldie (Evans) Wheat. She married T. Edward (Jack) Hamilton on July 1, 1950. They met in California, married in Indiana and moved to Michigan in 1953. Mrs. Hamilton was a successful businesswoman; she and her husband founded Hamilton Products, a manufacturer of nylon and leather products for large and small animals, in their garage in Pontiac, Michigan in 1973. She operated the company after Mr. Hamilton’s death, until she sold Hamilton Products in 2006, at the age of 80. After her retirement from Hamilton Products, she enjoyed traveling and her family.
Neville Lowman
Neville Lowman was a strong faithful man of God. He passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26th after a courageous battle. Neville was born on September 8th, 1938 to his mother, Telena Canty, and his father, Arthur Lowman in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Neville met the love of his...
Vernon Eugene Johnson
Vernon Eugene Johnson passed away Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1942, to Mack and Clara Johnson in Ocala, Florida. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Shady Grove Baptist Church. He graduated from Belleview-Santos High School in 1960. He moved to Pompano...
Nereida Mendoza
Nereida Mendoza, born May 6, 1942 in Lares, Puerto Rico to Pablo Mendoza and Rosalia Martinez Soto, passed away August 12, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Nereida arrived to the United States in 1954, calling the Bronx New York her new home. Graduating from Jane Adams Vocational High School and, fascinated by fashion and the garment industry, Nereida acquired a job as a seamstress in Manhattan N.Y. making dresses for major department stores. She quickly mastered the Singer sewing machines being utilized at the time, even repairing them on site. Nereida also, saved enough money to place herself in Beautician school to learn hairstyling and cutting. She successfully completed her training and used her craft to cut hair for the elderly and sick, who were unable to travel to the hair salons. Nereida also purchased her own Grocery store in her local neighborhood, she even provided free goods to those who couldn’t pay at the time, earning her the nickname Aunty Nelly. Nelly used the profits generated by her store to purchase additional grocery Stores for her siblings, four stores in total. Nereida was a true hard working person and had a never quit, never give up attitude. In her retirement years she helped raise her grand children, triplets born to her daughter in New York, as well as volunteering at her local church for events and fund raisers.
Philip Rafael Laserna
Philip Rafael Laserna, age 58, of Ocala, Florida passed away on August 17, 2022. He was born December 27, 1963 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Rafael Laserna, who preceded him in death, and Priscilla (Scharadin) Laserna. He moved to Florida with his family as a young boy. He graduated from Lake...
Marion Charles Johnson
Fight the good fight for the true faith. Hold tightly to the eternal life to which GOD has called you , which you have declared so well before many witnesses. Marion Charles Johnson Jr. was affectionately known as “PA”, Dad, Uncle Chuck, MC, and Blacks, was born in Gainesville, FL November 10, 1041 to the late Sheba Connie Johnson and Reverend Marion Johnson. He was educated in Gainesville, FL graduating from Lincoln High School class of 1959.
Beautiful Sunset On Stone Creek Golf Club In Ocala
Living on a golf course can result in beautiful views like this sunset over the second hole at the Stone Creek Golf Club in Ocala. Thanks to Cindy Cobb for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County commissioners choose name for new library inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
Marion County commissioners have chosen the name for the new library branch that will be located inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7, the Facilities Naming Committee, which was appointed by the County Administrator, presented a short list of recommended names for the new library.
Upcoming ‘Programs in the Parks’ event at Heritage Nature Conservancy to focus on bats
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series is making a stop at Heritage Nature Conservancy this weekend, and those in attendance will learn interesting facts about bats. The local community is invited to join the park rangers on Saturday, September...
Resident shares thoughts on dog owners, leash law
I am amazed to see people still letting their dogs off the leash to defecate on other people’s properties. I live on the northeast side of Ocala and my neighborhood is nice without an HOA. One of my neighbors takes his two large dogs everyday to the abandoned bank across the street from my home and lets his dogs of the leash to defecate. He has a yard of his own at his house. I cannot imagine what he is thinking.
Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center
Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
CareerSource CLM recruiting for Marion County’s Phoenix Rising YouthBuild
Recruiting is underway for deserving young adults who are interested in taking part in Marion County’s 15th Phoenix Rising YouthBuild program. An open house event will kick off the program on Wednesday, September 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
Fordham Early Learning Academy, Ocala Charter Middle School joining free meals program
Students at Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School will now receive free breakfast and lunch meals, joining a list of over 50 school sites in Marion County that are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has provided free meals to students...
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
Marion County commissioners recognize September as National Recovery Month
During the regular meeting that was held on Wednesday, September 7, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners recognized September as National Recovery Month to help increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery. The theme of National Recovery Month is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family,...
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands with 24,000 square-foot neurological intensive care unit
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit. The $29 million addition to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens on Friday, September 9. In a press release, the hospital stated that the center will add to the array of.
