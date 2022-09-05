ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Find all of our SouthCoast preseason football coverage to get you ready for the year here

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oyhni_0hioGk0000

High school football regular season kicks off on Sept. 8. We've got you covered on all things high school football on the SouthCoast.

Here's where you can find all our coverage from the games we've got circled, season previews and the area's best players, teams and biggest storylines.

In 2021, the SouthCoast had five football teams — Apponequet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Old Colony and Old Rochester — make the MIAA playoffs with the Bulldogs going the furthest, reaching the Div. 5 quarterfinals. GNB Voc-Tech made it to the State Vocational championship game, but lost to Northeast Metro.

DEFENDING TITLES

Three SouthCoast teams — Fairhaven, Old Rochester and Old Colony — won their respective conference titles a year ago and all three are looking to be in prime position to defend those crowns with the return of key players.

TOP GAMES:Check out the 10 must-see high school football games on the SouthCoast in 2022

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Wareham at St. John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Sandwich at Fairhaven, 6:30 p.m.

Apponequet at Middleboro, 6:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bishop Stang, 7 p.m.

GNB Voc-Tech at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Taunton at New Bedford, 7 p.m.

Old Colony at Bristol-Plymouth, 7 p.m.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE:Week-by-Week breakdown of 2022 football schedules for SouthCoast's nine teams

SEASON PREVIEWS

Apponequet

The Breakdown: After making the playoffs last fall, the Lakers have several new faces in the lineup and some familiar faces at different positions.

2022 PREVIEW:A new face at quarterback is ready to lead Apponequet football back to winning ways

Bishop Stang

The Breakdown: The Spartans are hoping to carry momentum from the end of last season into this year with the return of several players.

2022 PREVIEW:'We didn't sign up for easy'; Bishop Stang football ready for challenging schedule

Dartmouth

The Breakdown: With the return of just four starters from last year's Div. 3 playoff team, Dartmouth is trying to figure out which pieces go where for the most success in 2022.

2022 PREVIEW:New faces, same expectations as Dartmouth High football reloads for 2022

Fairhaven

The Breakdown: Fairhaven features one of the area's top backfields with the return of Westin Chase, who suffered a broken collarbone last year. The biggest question mark for the Blue Devils in their SCC title defense is the quarterback position with the graduation of Peter Joseph Jr. and Cam Gordon.

2022 PREVIEW:For Fairhaven football, Chase is on for another South Coast Conference Gold title

GNB Voc-Tech

The Breakdown: The Bears played for their first State Vocational Large School championship since 2012 last year, but lost in the final. Even though Voc-Tech graduated several from that team, the expectations are high to make another run at the crown this fall.

2022 PREVIEW:GNB football team focuses on improving their mental health

New Bedford

The Breakdown: There's a new-found swagger at New Bedford High as the Whalers got to experience their first normal offseason since 2019 this summer and it’s showing. The confidence and dedication levels are up as New Bedford looking to end its recent struggles of just one combined win in two seasons.

2022 PREVIEW:How New Bedford High football plans to ride a strong offseason into a successful 2022

Old Colony

The Breakdown: The Cougars enjoyed a memorable season last year as they won the Mayflower Athletic Conference crown and quarterback Matt McGuiggan was named MAC MVP. McGuiggan is back for his senior year and should spearhead the title defense along with a strong core of returning players.

2022 PREVIEW:Loaded with talent, Old Colony looks to defend Mayflower Athletic Conference Small title

Old Rochester

The Breakdown: After winning the South Coast Conference Blue Division championship and reaching the Div. 5 quarterfinals a year ago, the Bulldogs are stacked with experience and talent, making them the a favorite to repeat last year's success and make an even deeper playoff run.

2022 PREVIEW:With Rosher back, the Old Rochester Bulldogs are the team to beat on the SouthCoast

Wareham

The Breakdown: The Div. 8 Vikings won four of their last six games to finish 4-6 a year ago. Numbers are up at Wareham, but the Vikings still lack a ton of depth across the board. They do feature athleticism at key skilled positions.

2022 PREVIEW:With higher numbers, Wareham continues to build up football program

friars.com

2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook

Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT issues South Coast Rail update on work taking place in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Raynham, Lakeville, Middleborough, Berkley, Assonet

Here is an update on the work taking place for South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Lakeville: 24-Hour/Day Railroad Work South of Malbone Street. Location of work: Work in railroad right-of-way south of Malbone Street in Lakeville. Dates/Hours of Work: 24-hours/day work, Thursday, September 8 to Tuesday, September 13. New...
BERKLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
FUN 107

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford Under New Ownership After 30 Years

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford has been a staple in the area for almost 30 years. Now it's starting a new chapter with a new owner. Andrew Dillon mentioned a while back that he was just about ready to retire from the County Street business. Melissa Cormier, an employee who had been working at the restaurant for a year, thought Dillon was kidding, but she sent the owner a text later that day to be sure.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs

On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
ABC6.com

Dramatic video shows building collapse in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A video obtained by ABC 6 News on Tuesday caught the moments a building collapsed in Providence. The building collapsed happened on Peace Street Monday. The roads were blocked off while crews worked to clean up the ruble in the street. In the video, a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
