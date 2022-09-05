ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Eliza Fletcher disappearance: What we know on the day 4 of the search and about the arrest

By Brett Barrouquere and Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnymm_0hioGcwC00

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the body of Eliza Fletcher has been found four days after she was kidnapped. Read the latest update .

The search for 34-year-old Eliza "Liza" Fletcher is in its fourth day and Memphis Police have released the affidavit in support of an arrest of 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Sunday morning.

Here's what we know about Fletcher's disappearance, Abston's arrest and the search for her:

  • Fletcher was last seen at around 4:20 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street on the University of Memphis campus.
  • A GMC Terrain was seen on surveillance footage 24 minutes before the abduction.
  • A surveillance camera captured images of a man violently and quickly approaching Fletcher before forcing her into the passenger side of a GMC Terrain with passenger-side tail light damage.
  • "A male exited the black GMC Terrain, ran aggressively toward the victim, and then forced the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger's side of the vehicle," the affidavit read. "During this abduction, there appeared to be a struggle."
  • Fletcher's husband called police around 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to report his wife missing after she didn't return from her jog.
  • Fletcher's cellphone and water bottle were found outside a University of Memphis-owned house after she disappeared.
  • Investigators found a pair of slides at the scene. Police said DNA from the footwear matched Abston based on a sample taken after he was previously convicted of a crime. Other surveillance video showed Abston wearing similar slides days earlier.
  • Abston's cellphone placed him near the intersection around the time Fletcher disappeared.
  • U.S. Marshals found the GMC Terrain on Saturday at an apartment complex in southeast Memphis.
  • Neighbors reported seeing Abston cleaning the SUV with floor cleaner.
  • Abston was arrested
  • Police ended an interview with Abston still not knowing where Fletcher is.
  • Fletcher is believed to have been seriously injured during her abduction.
  • Since Fletcher disappeared, Memphis police and other agencies have searched Overton Park, Pine Hill Park, Longview Apartments, McMillan Street and Shawnee Avenue and an area near Interstate 240 and Mt. Moriah.
  • Abston spent just more than 22 years in state prison after being convicted of kidnapping an attorney. He was released from prison in November 2020.
  • Initially, prosecutors charged Abston with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. By Monday afternoon, three new charges were added — identity theft, theft of property ($1,000 value or less) and illegal use of a credit or debit card.

Eliza Fletcher disappearance: Kidnappings are rare for Tennessee college campuses. Still, MPD plans to boost U of M presence

Free mobile app: Follow the updates and get notifications as new happens on this story in our free mobile app

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Eliza Fletcher disappearance: What we know on the day 4 of the search and about the arrest

Comments / 8

Vasheta Ritter
3d ago

Someone knows something…someone said he cleaning the car?? They found d his slides and connect dna They shouldn’t let up interrogating this sleaze ball ex con! Never should have been let out! He proved he was dangerous before and he ain’t gonna change!

Reply
2
Related
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night at 9:20 when Memphis Police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody. City leaders hosted a press conference just after midnight Thursday morning. The final tally from the incident was four dead, and three injured. Kelly now faces charges and will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mcmillan#Tennessee#The University Of Memphis#Gmc Terrain
WREG

Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG obtained a copy of another police affidavit with more details about what happened when Eliza Fletcher’s body was found on Monday. Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother and teacher, disappeared after she went for a run early Friday morning. Police said she was forced into an SUV on Central Avenue near the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens critical after Macon Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting early Tuesday on Macon Road near Gaisman Park, the Memphis Fire Department said. Police could be seen in the early morning hours focusing on a car with windows shot out. It appears two cars crashed. Memphis Police said that two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy