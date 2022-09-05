Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Moped Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening.

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.

The operator of the moped, a 23-year-old male of Lewes, DE., was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The operator of the Mazda was properly restrained and transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Mazda, a 17-year-old male, was properly restrained and transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours while the collision was being investigated.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Cpl/3 K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

090522 0935

