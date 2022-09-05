ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?

Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
CANCER
Harvard Health

Researchers report dramatic rise in early onset cancers

A study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital reveals that the incidence of early onset cancers — including breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, and pancreas — has dramatically increased around the world, with the rise beginning around 1990. In an effort to understand why many more younger individuals are being diagnosed with cancer, scientists conducted extensive analyses of available data in the literature and online, including information on early life exposures that might have contributed to this trend. Results are published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Peritoneal cancer: What to know

Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Diseases#Linus Prostate Cancer#Linus Ovarian Cancer#General Health#Brca2
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
Medical Daily

Love Tuna? You Might Want To Cut Down As New Study Finds Cancer Link

Fish-eating folks are in for a shock. A recent study has found an association between fish intake and the likelihood of developing melanoma, commonly called skin cancer. The study, conducted by researchers from Brown University, analyzed the dangers of a fish diet and their link to melanoma. The findings found a positive association between the two and were published in the journal Cancer Causes and Control.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer

A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
CANCER
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert

One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
HEALTH
Cancer Health

Older Age and Smoking Are Most Important Risk Factors for Developing Any Cancer

A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fatness, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
CANCER
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION
nypressnews.com

Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%

Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis

Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Esophageal Cancer Patient Thriving and Optimistic after Multidisciplinary Care

Less than a year ago, Ken Herfert got a puppy and named her Bailey after the Colorado town where she was born. This was a big deal for several reasons, including the responsibility of adopting a new family member, but perhaps the biggest was this: About six months after receiving a diagnosis of esophageal cancer in early 2018, Herfert’s oncologist in California told him he had maybe a year to live, maybe less.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Cancer Health

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

 https://www.cancerhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy