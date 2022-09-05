Read full article on original website
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
Researchers report dramatic rise in early onset cancers
A study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital reveals that the incidence of early onset cancers — including breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, and pancreas — has dramatically increased around the world, with the rise beginning around 1990. In an effort to understand why many more younger individuals are being diagnosed with cancer, scientists conducted extensive analyses of available data in the literature and online, including information on early life exposures that might have contributed to this trend. Results are published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
What is non-Hodgkin lymphoma? Is it curable? What to know after Jane Fonda's diagnosis
Jane Fonda on Friday shared that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But what is the condition? Is it curable?
Love Tuna? You Might Want To Cut Down As New Study Finds Cancer Link
Fish-eating folks are in for a shock. A recent study has found an association between fish intake and the likelihood of developing melanoma, commonly called skin cancer. The study, conducted by researchers from Brown University, analyzed the dangers of a fish diet and their link to melanoma. The findings found a positive association between the two and were published in the journal Cancer Causes and Control.
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
What We Know So Far About The New Omicron Subvariant Known As 'Centaurus'
One of the most recent omicron variants, dubbed "Centaurus" and BA.2.75, is a variant that the World Health Organization is monitoring.
Older Age and Smoking Are Most Important Risk Factors for Developing Any Cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fatness, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
New Protein Complex Structure Reveals Possible Ways to Target Key Cancer Pathway
This press release is adapted from a press release written by The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Scientists have solved the structure of an important complex of RAS-pathway proteins, explaining how known mutations lead to disease and suggesting potential new binding sites for cancer drugs. Some of the most...
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%
Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
Experimental Drug Treatment Stops A Deadly Form of Lung Cancer in Mice
Through an experimental combination of two drugs, scientists have been able to effectively halt the progress of small cell lung cancer – a deadly form of lung cancer – in tests on mice. Now, off the back of those promising results, human trials are planned. One of the...
Esophageal Cancer Patient Thriving and Optimistic after Multidisciplinary Care
Less than a year ago, Ken Herfert got a puppy and named her Bailey after the Colorado town where she was born. This was a big deal for several reasons, including the responsibility of adopting a new family member, but perhaps the biggest was this: About six months after receiving a diagnosis of esophageal cancer in early 2018, Herfert’s oncologist in California told him he had maybe a year to live, maybe less.
