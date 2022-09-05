Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florence kidnapping suspect caught in Walker County
A man is facing kidnapping and several domestic violence charges after a weeks-long search for him that started at a Muscle Shoals business.
Sylacauga Santa’s truck stolen, later found thanks to tipster
Christmas has been saved in Sylacauga!
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
wvtm13.com
4-year-old shot in Birmingham Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Police responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a child shot. Officers and rescue crews arrived to find a little girl shot in the back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-year-old child injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old injured. According to BPD, around 8:30 p.m. officers received a call on reports of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female and the juvenile in a vehicle. The adult said […]
ABC 33/40 News
Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman
A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
wbrc.com
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing person report issued for woman and child from Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and […]
One person killed in Limestone County wreck
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said officials were called to the scene of an accident at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
‘Her heart was pure’: Family heartbroken by slaying of beloved Birmingham barber; suspect charged
The family of a 23-year-old woman who was killed on Labor Day said her death has left heartbreak and a void. Keondra Ra’Shun “Keke” Hollis, a beloved barber, was fatally shot Monday at University Crossings apartments. On Wednesday, Birmingham police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Sabrina Andrews...
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
wvtm13.com
Hours-long standoff in Pleasant Grove ends with burglary suspect in custody
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — UPDATE: Authorities in Pleasant Grove said a burglary suspect surrendered after an hours-long standoff. Learn more in the video above. The Pleasant Grove Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. — Authorities have surrounded a home in Pleasant Grove, Alabama...
10-year-old boy dies after he was hit by car while riding minibike in west Birmingham
A 10-year-old hit by a car in west Birmingham Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marquis “MJ” Bell. He attended school in Hueytown. The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is...
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Comments / 0