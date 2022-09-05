ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

4-year-old shot in Birmingham Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Police responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a child shot. Officers and rescue crews arrived to find a little girl shot in the back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

4-year-old child injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old injured. According to BPD, around 8:30 p.m. officers received a call on reports of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female and the juvenile in a vehicle. The adult said […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman

A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W

Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
CBS 42

Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

