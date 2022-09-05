MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 6 that the body found in South Memphis Monday night was identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. Police said the mother and junior kindergarten teacher was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, while on her regular morning run in the University of Memphis area near Central Ave. and Zach H. Curlin St.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO