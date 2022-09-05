Read full article on original website
Related
Finish Eliza's Run | Charlotte organization hosting run honoring kidnapped jogger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte organization runCLTrun will host a virtual run to honor and grieve the loss of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging. The event, Finish Eliza's Run, begins on Friday morning, Sept. 9, and will run through Sunday evening, September 18. Registration...
WCNC
4 killed in mobile mass shooting after man goes on shooting rampage in Memphis | A Timeline of Ezekiel Kelly's rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis confirmed in a press conference Thursday morning just after midnight that four people were killed in a mobile mass shooting after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly went on a random shooting spree. Three other shooting victims were also injured. Police said Kelly...
WCNC
Shelby County D.A.: Eliza Fletcher's murder believed to be 'random attack by stranger'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 6 that the body found in South Memphis Monday night was identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. Police said the mother and junior kindergarten teacher was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, while on her regular morning run in the University of Memphis area near Central Ave. and Zach H. Curlin St.
Comments / 0