Read full article on original website
Related
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
theadvocate.com
LSU struggled to stop Florida State on third down. What went wrong on the key moments?
LSU’s inability to stop Florida State’s offense on third down was a key factor in its loss Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. The Seminoles converted 11 of 17 third-down attempts, with the average distance being 5 yards. Florida State gained an average of 6.1 yards per third-down attempt, with a total of 104 yards of their 392 total yards being gained on third down.
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
The rough start for Brian Kelly as coach of the LSU Tigers football program continued today after getting zinged by
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State Kid Goes Viral for Trolling LSU on Video After Embarrassing Loss in Season Opener
To say that emotions were running high after LSU's loss to Florida State would be an understatement. In a game that came down to the last second (literally), there were near-miraculous moments that no one would believe unless they saw it happen with their own eyes as Florida State beat LSU 24-23 in the neutral-site season opener.
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN analyst lists Jordan Travis as one of top quarterbacks of Week 1
The sky is the limit for Travis after a standout performance in The Big Easy.
wbrz.com
Some LSU players limit social media presence after heartbreaking loss Sunday
BATON ROUGE - With NIL deals, sports betting, and social media, pressure continues to mount on college football players. Tiger fans took to social media after Sunday night's one-point loss, and some question if comments posted online are just the new era of college football. Many people posted about the...
Ed Orgeron Sends Clear Message About His Time, Exit at LSU
It was announced in Oct. 2021 that the 61-year-old would not return to the team after the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
Southern University Human Jukebox prepares for historical LSU-SU halftime show
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – While it’s the first time LSU and Southern University will be sharing the field, it’s not the first time they’ll be sharing a stage. In January 2004 the City of Baton Rouge honored the 2003 National Champions, the LSU Tigers, and the 2003 Black National Champions, the Southern University Jaguars, […]
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU mired in negative headlines
Florida A&M University faced unwanted media attention in the first few weeks of the academic. school year. FAMU, as students are aware, is an institution that is often in the news for some. purpose. However, FAMU’s image appears to be depicted negatively in recent occurrences. Many students are concerned...
Florida A&M University's plan to fill seven athletic compliance roles
Florida A&M University's Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer said they identified the need back in April. Since then, she said they've been working to get more support for athletics.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
brproud.com
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A winning Powerball ticket valued at $1,000,000 was sold in Maurepas on Labor Day. The winning ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, according to the Louisiana Lottery. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well as any Powerball or Mega...
WCTV
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who is now running for Congress, is set to stand trial January 23, 2023, court records show. Jones is accused of illegally accessing the DOH computer network at the height of the pandemic. Jones claims she...
Comments / 5